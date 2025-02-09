Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (February 10th)

Following the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, movie and TV fans will be looking forward to an entertainment world that doesn’t have all of its energy devoted almost solely to the “Big Game.” Fortunately, everyone will have plenty to keep them entertained over the next several days, especially the folks who have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix has a packed week ahead, beginning with February 10th. There are new additions set for every since day throughout the week, but the biggest day for arrivals comes on Thursday, as the wildly popular series Cobra Kai comes to an end with its last five episodes.

You can take a look at the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, February 10th

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In shocking detail, US soldiers and Somali fighters recall the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the now-famous downing of three Black Hawk helicopters.

Tuesday, February 11th

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In a furiously funny special, Felipe Esparza riffs on his tough-love Mexican mom, keeping a marriage spicy and why dairy is more dangerous than drugs.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 31, 2025

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from “The Witcher” universe.

Wednesday, February 12th

Death Before the Wedding (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

When Maja brings her fiancé home, her traditional parents must overcome their cultural biases amidst a crisis at their dairy farm. Can love find a way?

Honeymoon Crasher (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

When his fiancée dumps him at the altar for her ex, a young man is left with no alternative but to go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.

Thursday, February 13th

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Granted one final chance to finish the Sekai Taikai, Daniel, Johnny and the team lay it all on the line in the ultimate championship showdown.

Dog Days Out — NETFLIX FAMILY

When their humans are away, cute and curious pup Holm and his dog pals love to play with their best friends — their favorite toys!

The Exchange: Season 2 (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES

After their big break into Kuwait’s male-dominated stock market, will Farida and Munira keep rising to success — or lose everything they’ve worked for?

La Dolce Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Successful businessman Eric travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia from restoring a crumbling villa. Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance.

Resident Alien: Season 3

Trial by Fire

Friday, February 14th

I Am Married…But! (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

After a meet-cute ends in a whirlwind romance, a couple must learn to navigate the messy reality of married life that’s nothing like a fairy tale ending.

Love Is Blind: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

A new group of singles face the ultimate dating experiment. Will they find their soulmates and get married, or will looks get in the way of love?

Melo Movie (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A movie buff falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon. When their paths cross again, can love find its way back?

Valeria: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

As the four friends enter a more grown up era of love, careers and life, Valeria must finally work out her feelings — especially those involving Víctor.

Dhoom Dhaam (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

On their wedding night, a timid momma’s boy and a daring wild child find themselves on the run from ruthless goons, finding love and chaos in a night of crazy adventures— all while searching for the elusive Charlie!

Love Forever (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

A Stockholm couple plans to get married on the gorgeous island of Gotland, where family-imposed traditions turn their most important day into a disaster.

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

A playboy stages a dating show to earn his inheritance by granting his father’s last wish: for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

Umjolo: There is No Cure (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book — all while her love life remains unwritten.

Saturday, February 15th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.