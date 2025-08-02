New Netflix Movies Include 2006’s Very Best Movie

Netflix has been updated with a collection of new movies. Included in this batch of new Netflix movies is 2006’s best movie, and one of the best crime thrillers of all time. Back in 2006, the likes of Little Miss Sunshine, The Departed, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, The Da Vinci Code, Cars, The Queen, Casino Royale, Babel, Letters From Iwo Jima, Happy Feet, Pan’s Labyrinth, Ice Age: The Meltdown, X-Men: The Last Stand, Superman Returns, and Mission: Impossible III all headlined as either the best movies of the year or the biggest movies of the year. To this end, it was a pretty noteworthy year for film enjoyers.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest was undeniably the biggest movie of the year, as evident by it blowing pass $1 billion at the box office, a rare feat. The best movie though is less clear cut and more heavily debated. That said, the Best Picture winner at the Oscars that year — the 79th Academy Awards — was The Departed. Because of this, it is often crowned the best movie of 2006. And unlike some of the other nominees in the Best Picture category, it also experienced considerable box office success, posting $291.5 million on a $90 million budget.

All of that said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that The Departed is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a score of 91%. Meanwhile, its audience score is even higher than this at 94%.

For those somehow how unfamiliar with The Departed, it is a crime thriller from legendary film director Martin Scorsese. It stars the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Alec Baldwin, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, and Vera Farmiga. What many often don’t know about it is that it is an English remake of 2002 Hong Kong movie Infernal Affairs. It is also somewhat based on the Boston Winter Hill Gang, a real-life gang and a part of the Irish mob.

How long The Departed is going to be streaming on Netflix, we do not know. Netflix does not share this information. Right now though, it is the only place to stream the thriller other than Peacock. Whatever the case, those that decide to check out the 19-year-old classic should expect a runtime of about 151 minutes and an R rating for content that includes violence, bad language, drugs, and sex.

