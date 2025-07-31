Netflix Removing One of Its Best Exclusive Movies in 24 Hours

One of Christopher Nolan’s best and most successful movies is only streaming on Netflix for the next 24 hours. In other words, on August 1, the movie will be removed from the streaming service, with no guarantee it will return anytime soon. In fact, there is no guarantee it will return at all. And right now, the Christopher Nolan movie is streaming exclusively on Netflix, making the departure all the more notable.

As for the Christopher Nolan movie in question, it was released in 2017, and it boasts eights nominations at the 90th Academy Awards. This includes Best Picture, though it did not win this category. It did win Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing though. It also did $533.7 million at the box office on a $100 million budget. With these metrics, perhaps it should come as no surprise the Christopher Nolan and Netflix movie in question is widely considered one of the best war movies of all time and one of the best movies of the 2010s across all genres.

Those who have not connected the dots, the Christopher Nolan movie about to depart Netflix is Dunkirk, which, as the name suggests, is a film the depicts the famous Dunkirk evacuation of World War II. And according to the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes score, it depicts this moment of World War II history well. On Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts a very impressive 92 score with critics. Its audience score is a bit lower than this at 81 though. A gap between critic and audience like this is not uncommon.

Like many Christopher Nolan movies, Dunkirk has a notable cast featuring Fionn Whitehead, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Tom-Glynn-Carney and more in a robust ensemble cast.

Those that decide to stream Dunkirk before it leaves Netflix should prepare to sit down with the movie for roughly 106 minutes, and they should also expect a PG-13 rating for some language and intense footage of war.

When Dunkirk leaves the Netflix catalog on August 1, it will become a free agent and unavailable on any streaming service, leaving no option beyond renting it. This will of course change in the future, but again, when, we do not know when.

