Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2021

There are plenty of awesome new arrivals coming to Netflix throughout the month of January, but not all of the news surrounding the streamer next month is positive. In addition to all of the movies and shows arriving on the service, there are quite a few set to depart Netflix as well. From popular TV shows to well-known movies, a lot of streaming contracts are coming to an end next month, meaning that the roster of Netflix will look a bit different by the time January is through.

Of course, the biggest departure in January isn't actually on the list, because its last day on the service is on December 31st. Beginning January 1st, The Office will no longer be streaming on Netflix. The series will move to its new exclusive streaming home on Peacock.

Other titles leaving Netflix in January include Bloodsport, Mary Poppins Returns, The Tudors, Haven, The Master, Waco, Dallas Buyers Club, Mr. Deeds, and Pineapple Express.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix next month:

Leaving 1/1/21

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving 1/3/21

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving 1/4/21

Mara (2017)

Leaving 1/5/21

The Monster (2016)

Leaving 1/7/21

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/8/21

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving 1/14/21

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving 1/15/21

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving 1/16/21

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/20/21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving 1/24/21

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/26/21

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving 1/29/21

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving 1/30/21

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving 1/31/21

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!