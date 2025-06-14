Netflix Users Threatening to Switch Streaming Services Over Controversial Changes

Netflix has changed and overhauled the user interface of the popular streaming service. When these changes were announced by Netflix earlier in the year, subscribers were instantly concerned what these changes would entail. And as these changes have been rolling out, these concerns have evolved into vexation. Netflix has shown no signs of walking back the unpopular changes though, however, while the protest has been ignored by Netflix, it rages on. To this end, there have been an increasing number of users claiming they are going to cancel their subscriptions. Some claim to already have. Whether this reaction will be enough to impact the subscriber count in a meaningful way remains to be seen. However, even if Netflix retains the overwhelmingly majority of its subscribers, there is no denying that these changes could end up hurting future retention and growth.

All of that said, it should come as no surprise that the Netflix Reddit page has been dominated by negative posts about the changes. One of the top posts over the past 48 hours, for example, reveals a user who is already thinking of switching to a different streaming service immediately upon receiving the new update, calling the new UI “unusable.”

“Just got the new layout. It’s unusable. Thinking of switching services,” reads the post in question. “I just tried to browse for a movie to watch and turned off my tv after about 45 seconds….Whoever thought this was a good idea..I hope you’re reading the feedback. At least give me an option to switch back to the old layout. Shopping other streaming services immediately after I post this.”

Of course, in isolation, a post like this is not relevant, but it is not an isolated post. This is the common sentiment among subscribers online, as the comments of the post reaffirms.

“I hate the new layout so much,” reads the top comment on the post. “It’s a claustrophobic nightmare, physically uncomfortable to use. Also thinking of ditching it,” adds the second top comment.

A third comment adds: “I’ve never ever been to this sub, but I had to see what others thought of this. It’s terrible, I don’t even want to use it. We’ve had Netflix for 15 years, but there are way too many streaming services and something has to go. Most of the content is pure slop, won’t really be missed.”

If you have not noticed anything different about the Netflix layout, it is probably because it is being rolled out slowly. To this end, some subscribers are still on the old layout. Meanwhile, Netflix’s previous comments have suggested those unhappy with the new layout are in the minority, as its own internal testing revealed the majority of testers preferred the new layout. Everything on the Internet suggests otherwise though.

