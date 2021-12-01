Everything Added to Netflix on December 1st

December is officially here, which still feels strange to even think about. 2021 is almost over. Fortunately, we’ve still got a month left before the calendar changes over, and Netflix has a ton of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup throughout that month. There are beloved films and brand new originals coming to Netflix in December, including an entire group of titles that were added first thing Wednesday morning, kicking off the month for the streaming service.

If binging TV is what you’re hoping to do this month, Netflix just added every episode of Knight Rider, one of the most memorable action shows of the ’80s. All four seasons of David Hasselhoff’s Knight Rider are now on Netflix, along with the follow-up movie Knight Rider 2000.

For movie fans, a brand new original film has just arrived on Netflix and it will likely be a topic of conversation for the next few months. The Power of the Dog is a western film from acclaimed director Jane Campion starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons. The movie is getting a ton of awards buzz and is certain to be talked about more and more on the road to the Oscars early next year.

Other movies that just arrived on Netflix include Body of Lies, Wyatt Earp, The Mask of Zorro, Pet Sematary, Looper, Minority Report, and Tremors.

Here are all of the movies and shows that were just added to Netflix on Wednesday:

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN — NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog — NETFLIX FILM

Which of these titles are you most looking forward to checking out now that they’re on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!