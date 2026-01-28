10 Most Rewatchable Fantasy Films of the 21st Century

Not all movies have great rewatch value, but fantasy films are some of the best to revisit — and the most rewatchable ones boast a mix of lovable characters, immersive backdrops, and gripping plots. A compelling story can convince viewers to return a second time. But it helps when reunions with the characters and world feel like a homecoming. Strong musical numbers also work in a movie’s favor…because who doesn’t want to hear their favorite tunes a second, or even third, time around? And timeless themes ensure these stories resonate, even long after their first theatrical runs.

The 21st century is responsible for some incredibly rewatchable fantasy films on all fronts, many of which still hold up years after their release. There’s a nostalgia factor, certainly, but these projects benefit from other strengths as well. There are good reasons viewers are eager to experience their magic again and again, whether they’re heading back to the heart of Oz or into the fires of Mount Doom.

10) Wicked

One of the newest movies on this list, Wicked is among the best fantasy films of the 2020s — and it’s just as rewatchable as The Wizard of Oz, if not more so. Its colorful world is a major draw, despite all the corruption lurking beneath it. Combined with lovable characters played to perfection by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey, this makes it a charming story to revisit. And its darker themes are unlikely to lose relevance any time soon, which will enable it to hold up going forward. It’s the music that really sells Wicked as one of the century’s most rewatchable releases so far, though. Its musical sequences are a joy to watch and listen to, whether it’s for the first time or after many viewings.

9) Frozen

If catchy tunes keep viewers coming back for more, it’s no surprise that Frozen is one of the most rewatchable fantasy movies of the 21st century. From “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” to “Love Is an Open Door” to “Let It Go,” the film has no shortage of incredible musical numbers. But its story of sisterhood is also timeless, and its setting and characters are memorable, especially compared to most recent Disney projects. For those who grew up with Frozen, it’s a great nostalgia watch. But even those who were adults when it came out have to admit its one of the strongest modern Disney movies. It has aged well, making it an ideal choice for a rewatch — and you can expect more people to go back to it as we get closer to the much-anticipated Frozen 3.

8) Shrek

Speaking of nostalgia, Shrek has not gotten any less fun to watch in the 25 years since its release. If you were a kid when it came out, it’s noticeably better as an adult. And even families today can enjoy it, as its fantasy setting doesn’t age it. On top of that, the 2001 film’s characters, message about appearances, and humor all hold up. Add in a great soundtrack, and it’s a blast on every single viewing. With Shrek 5 being part of 2027’s impressive movie lineup, the original is bound to pull more people back into it over the next year or so, too.

7) How to Train Your Dragon

Many of the 21st century’s most rewatchable fantasy movies are animated hits, and DreamWorks is responsible for another one besides Shrek: How to Train Your Dragon. 2025’s live-action adaptation is fine, but nothing beats going back to the original 2010 film. The story and characters are delightful, and the animation holds up well. Plus, the soundtrack is every bit as epic as a fantasy movie’s should be. There’s so much to love about this story, but at its core, it’s the heartwarming bond between Hiccup and Toothless that keeps us coming back to it. It hits in a way that many other films don’t.

6) Howl’s Moving Castle

Pretty much all of Studio Ghibli’s movies are ripe for rewatching, but Howl’s Moving Castle stands out as its best 21st century offering to return to. It has all the hallmarks of an ideal rewatch: a whimsical world (which is stunningly animated), incredible soundtrack, and compelling plot. Its story focuses so heavily on the characters that they feel fully formed and real, making viewers want to see them again. Additionally, Howl’s Moving Castle works in a lot of small details that are easy to overlook the first time around. For that reason and many others, the film demands multiple viewings.

5) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves may not have snagged the box-office numbers to warrant a sequel, but the film feels destined to go down as a cult classic. It’s an incredible fantasy adventure that makes D&D accessible to newcomers — but it also includes plenty of nods for longtime fans. The humor is the highlight of the movie, which makes it a great pick-me-up for fantasy lovers in need a good laugh. And the cast of characters develop a found-family dynamic that’s charming and lovely to fall into. There’s plenty of action, which makes this engaging even on a rewatch. It’s an all-around good time, which makes it more surprising that this movie still isn’t getting the love it deserves.

4) The Green Knight

One of the most underrated fantasy movies on this list — and one of the few that isn’t rewatchable primarily due to nostalgia — is The Green Knight. The 2021 film is bizarre, but it’s a visual marvel. And it’s worth revisiting just to pick up on details that you missed on the first viewing. On top of that, Dev Patel’s performance is one for the books. He’s magnetic, as is the atmospheric backdrop. Although the setting is on the darker side, it’s so immersive that it’s still a pleasure to return to. Many fantasy lovers would benefit from seeing this film for the first time. But even those who are familiar with it will probably appreciate it more after another look.

3) The Harry Potter Franchise

The Harry Potter movies are obviously rewatchable, as people continue to pick them up year after year. And if we listed them separately, they’d probably take up half this list. So, the Harry Potter franchise as a whole gets a spot instead. (And let’s face it, once you restart the series, you’re likely to fly through the entire thing again anyway.) Much of Harry Potter’s rewatch value can be attributed to nostalgia, as many Millennials grew up with this version of the story. The characters feel familiar, and there’s nothing quite like the world. Other magic school settings might exist, but Hogwarts remains the most well-known for a reason: it’s a place many viewers want to go, even if it’s just mentally.

2) The Pirates of the Caribbean Trilogy

The entire Pirates of the Caribbean franchise may not be worthy of a rewatch, but the original trilogy is still one of Disney’s best offerings. That’s saying something, as it’s been almost two decades since it ended. The high-stakes story unravels at a breakneck pace, throwing viewers straight into the action. It makes it easy to fall back into, and the characters, world, and well-choreographed fight sequences make it all too enticing to stay there. The Curse of the Black Pearl is probably the best film to watch in terms of pure nostalgia, but that island swordfight from Dead’s Man Chest never gets old. And At World’s End makes for a pretty explosive finale, even if it’s likely to leave you in tears.

1) The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The most rewatchable fantasy movies of all time are Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, and it’s impossible to say which one tops the list. So, in a nice callback to J.R.R. Tolkien’s books initially being one long volume, we’re lumping them all together. After all, the best way to watch them is by binging all three. (And yes, it’s more fun with the extended editions.) The Lord of the Rings trilogy has the world and lovable cast of characters to keep viewers coming back for more, but those aren’t the only reasons to return to it. Amid all the engaging action sequences, there’s a strong throughline of hope. It will leave even the most cynical viewer feeling better by the end, and that’s a convincing reason to rewatch it.

