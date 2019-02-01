Netflix Debuts New Opening Logo Animation

Another change is coming to Netflix, but thankfully, this one has nothing to do with a major price change. Starting this weekend, Netflix is replacing that recognizable originals intro with a brand new animation.

The ever-popular Netflix sound will still play when the logo flashes across the screen on a Netflix original, but the new animation will focus on the simpler “N” icon, rather than the full Netflix name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix announced the change on Friday morning in a tweet featuring the new animation, saying that it would begin playing ahead of all upcoming Netflix originals beginning with Russian Doll, Velvet Buzzsaw, and other originals that launched this week.

SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Starting today there’s a new logo animation before our originals. It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful — now on a velvety background to better set the mood. And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing pic.twitter.com/itwYXRe6ZF — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) February 1, 2019

“SOME PERSONAL NEWS,” Netflix posted in the tweet. “Starting today there’s a new logo animation before our originals. It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful – now on a velvety background to better set the mood. And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing.”

In a second tweet, Netflix used an animation that inspired the change in the opening. It also revealed that, in addition to being attached to every original movie or TV show starting this week, Netflix would be going back and adding the animation to all of the originals that have come before.

“The new animations will be attached to all originals that premiere on or after February 1 and be retroactively added to your favorite Netflix originals over the coming months.”

The new animation will be attached to all originals that premiere on or after February 1 and be retroactively added to your favorite Netflix originals over the coming months. pic.twitter.com/06WoXt6Yks — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) February 1, 2019

This change isn’t monumental, but it certainly does shake things up for the Netflix faithful, considering we’ve all seen the same opening graphic for every episode of Netflix television for years. Then again, the a change in the sound would be far more difficult to adjust to, considering how well-known it has become.

What do you think of the new Netflix intro? Let us know in the comments!