Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 16th)

As we get ready to start a brand new week, Netflix is preparing a full slate of new premieres and additions. The streaming service has some new additions getting ready to hit the lineup on Monday morning, which will start a run of five consecutive days of new arrivals taking subscribers all the way through Friday. The week will get started with some big sports additions, as well as a little something for the kids. Monday will see the addition of several ESPN 30 for 30 documentaries and the 11th season of popular kids series Cocomelon. While Fridays are traditionally the biggest day of the week for new releases on Netflix, this week the crown likely goes to Thursday. September 19th will see the addition of Zack Snyder's highly anticipated anime series, Twilight of the Gods. That same day features the premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is the next installment in the anthology that delivered DAHMER last year. You can check out the full list of Netflix's weekly additions below!

Monday, September 16th (Photo: Moonbug) 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage CoComelon: Season 11 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Wind down and relax with this soothing collection of calming, cozy songs featuring JJ, his family and friends, and everyone's favorite dog, Bingo!

Tuesday, September 17th Culinary Class Wars (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

From restaurant chefs to amateur hobbyists, people from all walks of life with a knack for flavor compete in a fierce culinary showdown. Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A new live weekly series where world-renowned medium Tyler Henry gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

Wednesday, September 18th Envious (AR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a devastating breakup, Vicky tries to save her dream of marriage by seeking new love, unaware this will lead her to a profound self-discovery. Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2 What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates, the tech visionary and global health and climate philanthropist invites viewers to join him on a learning journey to explore pressing issues facing our world today. Across five episodes, Gates delves into the promise and risks of artificial intelligence; the pervasive challenge of misinformation and the underlying complexity of defining truth in an era of social media; the scale of the climate crisis and the potential of cutting-edge technologies to solve it; the injustice of income inequality and the opportunities to tackle poverty; and how science and innovation is leading to cures for deadly diseases. Featuring insights and commentary from some of the world's most renowned scientists, politicians, thinkers, journalists, medical professionals, artists and more, and executive produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), What's Next? offers a glimpse into a more promising and equitable future.

Thursday, September 19th (Photo: Netflix) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez. The Queen of Villains (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her. Twilight of the Gods -- NETFLIX SERIES

After mortal king Leif and iron-willed warrior Sigrid fall in love, Thor unleashes a wrath of terror that sets them on a merciless mission for vengeance.