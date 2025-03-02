Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 3rd)

We entered a new month this weekend, which resulted in Netflix adding a slew of new titles to its streaming lineup in the United States. Films like Do the Right Thing, Wedding Crashers, Black Hawk Down, and 50 First Dates were all brought to the service on Saturday to kick off the month of March, but even more titles are in store over the course of the week ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beginning Monday, Netflix has six consecutive days of new additions planned. This is an especially big week for subscribers with kids, as the biggest arrival by far is Plankton: The Movie, a new original film from the world of SpongeBob Squarepants.

You can check out the full lineup of this week’s Netflix additions below!

Monday, March 3rd

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coop and his friends have trained for this moment their whole lives. Now, three epic races will decide who wins the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage!

Tuesday, March 4th

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In this razor-sharp yet heartfelt special, Andrew Schulz unpacks the wildest moment of his life — becoming a father.

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Wednesday, March 5th

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

When an ominous photo mysteriously surfaces, Greta must confront buried truths — and her hazy memory — to save her husband from his dark secrets.

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?

Thursday, March 6th

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Brazilian pop star Anitta reveals her most intimate world yet in this documentary that explores her dual identity, personal struggles and search for joy.

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

Friday, March 7th

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In August 1969, Charles Manson’s followers killed seven people on his orders. Why? Explore a conspiracy of mind control, CIA experiments and murder.

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familiar faces make a comeback, team stalwarts defect to arch rivals, and new champions emerge in one of Formula One’s most tumultuous seasons yet.

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plankton’s tangled love story with his sentient computer wife goes sideways when she takes a stand — and decides to destroy the world without him.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

In Jeju, a bold girl and a devoted boy’s fated bond blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs — proving love can endure across generations.

Saturday, March 8th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.