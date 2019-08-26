Netflix Making It Easier to Find What’s New and Coming Soon

Netflix is going all-in on their new “Coming Soon” feature, adding a few more choices to the user experience of the streaming platform. Effective immediately, Netflix has added three new categories within the application: “Brand New,” “Coming This Week,” and “Coming Next Week.” The news first broke on Netflix’s Twitter account earlier this afternoon when the streaming giant shared an animated GIF on how the new features work.

As fans hover over the items, the top third of the screen shifts over to that property’s detail page — similar to before. Only now, instead of highlights playing from the show or movie, it will populate with a teaser trailer released by Netflix. Not just that, but Netflix also implemented a notification system that fans can now use to remind themselves when movies or shows they’re interested in are added to the service.

It’s now easier to find what’s NEW and COMING SOON on Netflix A “Latest” tab is now on your TV’s nav bar — it will show you titles that are:

Brand new

Coming this week &

“People love that experience,” Netflix chief product innovator Cameron Johnson said in a previous interview. “It was a very successful test.” The new updates should be now available to those who access Netflix on smart televisions, smart devices, and consoles. The streamer is still working on updating the apps on Android and iOS devices.

Over the weekend, Netflix entered the spotlight for accidentally leaking information for El Camino, the platform’s Breaking Bad spinoff movie. It was soon revealed shortly thereafter that not only had production wrapped on the film, but the entire movie is edited and ready to go. It’s expected to hit Netflix in mid-October.

The streamer will also receive some stiff competition from Disney this fall, with the House of Mouse rolling out Disney+ November 12th. The new platform will be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ at the same price of Netflix’s entry-level package, something Disney chief Bob Iger says is entirely a coincidence.

“I know there’s a lot that’s been speculated about us going after them. We’re not, we’re looking to occupy space. That’s a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption,” Iger said. “We’ve always believed there’s plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace.”

