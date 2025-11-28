Netflix Only Have a Few Days to Watch One of the Best Family Movies on the Service

Great movies leaving Netflix at the end of a month is nothing new. Streaming contracts are always expiring and beginning on all of the different services, causing changes to the different lineups on a monthly basis. When December rolls around, though, Netflix will not only be saying goodbye to some popular films. The streamer is about to lose one of the best family movies of all time, and users only have a few days left to watch it.
The widely acclaimed 2014 adventure Paddington is set to leave Netflix on December 1st. That means the final day to watch the film on Netflix is Sunday, November 30th.
Perhaps the most frustrating thing about Paddington‘s pending Netflix departure is that the streaming service just finally put the entire trilogy of live-action Paddington movies together under one roof.
While Paddington is set to leave in just a few days, the other two films in the series are at least staying put. Paddington 2 and Paddington in Peru will remain on Netflix for the time being, but it will probably be frustrating for fans to have the sequels without the original.
What’s Leaving Netflix in December?
Paddington is unfortunately one of just many titles leaving Netflix at the conclusion of November. Franchises like Back to the Future, Austin Powers, and Beverly Hills Cop are all exiting the service in December, along with hits like Clueless and Wonka.
There are also some massive TV departures planned for the month. On December 3rd, Netflix will be losing every season of How I Met Your Mother, leaving the service without another popular sitcom. Two weeks later, on December 17th, Netflix is set to lose CW staples like Supernatural, Arrow, and The 100.
You can check out the full list of Netflix’s December departures below.
Leaving 12/1/25
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Billy Madison
Clueless
Cold Pursuit
The Dark Tower
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Game Night
The Goonies
The Happytime Murders
Inglourious Basterds
Kicking and Screaming
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paddington
Wonka
Leaving 12/3/25
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 12/5/25
Compliance
Leaving 12/7/25
Gods of Egypt
Leaving 12/9/25
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Leaving 12/17/25
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Leaving 12/18/25
The 100: Seasons 1-7
Arrow: Seasons 1-8
Supernatural: Seasons 1-15
Leaving 12/25/25
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Leaving 12/29/25
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
Leaving 12/30/25
Ready Player One
Leaving 12/31/25
Evil: Seasons 1-3
