Netflix Is About to Lose Another Iconic Comedy Series (And Fans Only Have a Week Left to Watch)

Netflix users have experienced a ton of major comedy losses over the years. The services used to be filled with long-running comedy shows like The Office and Friends, but those shows left as more streaming services began to appear. Unfortunately, another comedy exodus is set to the week ahead, as Netflix is set to lose every season of one of the only great sitcoms it has left.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Netflix is going to be losing How I Met Your Mother. The show aired 208 episodes across nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. That means users have just a week left to continue watching the series on Netflix and finishes any binges they might have started.

This is another major comedy departure for Netflix, which really only has Seinfeld left to brag about on the sitcom front. How I Met Your Mother fans will at least be glad to know that the show will still be readily available, as every season is already available to stream over on Hulu.

How I Met Your Mother is certainly the biggest comedy exit set for December, but it’s arguably not the most prominent show leaving Netflix in the month ahead.

Everything Leaving Netflix in December

There are a lot of exits planned for Netflix next month, but none are bigger than Supernatural. The story of the Winchester Brothers has been a staple of Netflix for years, but that run will come to a close on December 17th. All 15 seasons of Supernatural will leave Netflix at the same time, alongside fellow CW shows Arrow and The 100.

Below, you can check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in December.

Leaving 12/1/25

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Billy Madison

Clueless

Cold Pursuit

The Dark Tower

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Game Night

The Goonies

The Happytime Murders

Inglourious Basterds

Kicking and Screaming

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Paddington

Wonka

Leaving 12/3/25

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving 12/5/25

Compliance

Leaving 12/7/25

Gods of Egypt

Leaving 12/9/25

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

Leaving 12/17/25

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Leaving 12/18/25

The 100: Seasons 1-7

Arrow: Seasons 1-8

Supernatural: Seasons 1-15

Leaving 12/25/25

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Leaving 12/29/25

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

Leaving 12/30/25

Ready Player One

Leaving 12/31/25

Evil: Seasons 1-3

