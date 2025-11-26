Netflix Is About to Lose Another Iconic Comedy Series (And Fans Only Have a Week Left to Watch)

Netflix users have experienced a ton of major comedy losses over the years. The services used to be filled with long-running comedy shows like The Office and Friends, but those shows left as more streaming services began to appear. Unfortunately, another comedy exodus is set to the week ahead, as Netflix is set to lose every season of one of the only great sitcoms it has left.
On Wednesday, December 3rd, Netflix is going to be losing How I Met Your Mother. The show aired 208 episodes across nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. That means users have just a week left to continue watching the series on Netflix and finishes any binges they might have started.
This is another major comedy departure for Netflix, which really only has Seinfeld left to brag about on the sitcom front. How I Met Your Mother fans will at least be glad to know that the show will still be readily available, as every season is already available to stream over on Hulu.
How I Met Your Mother is certainly the biggest comedy exit set for December, but it’s arguably not the most prominent show leaving Netflix in the month ahead.
Everything Leaving Netflix in December
There are a lot of exits planned for Netflix next month, but none are bigger than Supernatural. The story of the Winchester Brothers has been a staple of Netflix for years, but that run will come to a close on December 17th. All 15 seasons of Supernatural will leave Netflix at the same time, alongside fellow CW shows Arrow and The 100.
Below, you can check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in December.
Leaving 12/1/25
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Billy Madison
Clueless
Cold Pursuit
The Dark Tower
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Edge of Tomorrow
Escape Room
Game Night
The Goonies
The Happytime Murders
Inglourious Basterds
Kicking and Screaming
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Paddington
Wonka
Leaving 12/3/25
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 12/5/25
Compliance
Leaving 12/7/25
Gods of Egypt
Leaving 12/9/25
Daddy’s Home
Daddy’s Home 2
Leaving 12/17/25
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Leaving 12/18/25
The 100: Seasons 1-7
Arrow: Seasons 1-8
Supernatural: Seasons 1-15
Leaving 12/25/25
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Leaving 12/29/25
10 Things I Hate About You
Idiocracy
Sweet Home Alabama
Leaving 12/30/25
Ready Player One
Leaving 12/31/25
Evil: Seasons 1-3
