Netflix Quietly Adds One of the Most Criminally Underrated Thrillers of the Decade (And it Stars Spider-Man & Venom)

While Netflix may have added a horde of new movies at the start of January, one of the best new additions actually landed on the lineup a few days later. Not only that, but Monday’s new Netflix movie addition was actually a big surprise for subscribers, having not been announced ahead of time as a part of the streamer’s January lineup.

Monday morning brought the unfairly overlooked 2018 thriller Under the Silver Lake to Netflix, giving movie fans access to the trippy mystery they didn’t know they needed. If you like a movie that keeps you guessing from start to finish (and never actually gives you the direct answers you’re expecting), Under the Silver Lake is for you.

What Is Under the Silver Lake?

If you aren’t familiar, A24’s Under the Silver Lake stars Andrew Garfield and comes from writer/director David Robert Mitchell, who is best known for the 2014 horror breakout It Follows. Under the Silver Lake is a real departure from It Follows, centering on an idiosyncratic young man in Los Angeles (Garfield) who becomes obsessed with finding a missing girl (Riley Keough) he met at a swimming pool. As he embarks on a drug-laced trip through some of the stranger pockets of LA, he finds himself caught up in a much bigger conspiracy.

Under the Silver Lake feels like the millennial successor to The Big Lebowski, in that it’s so much less about the big result than it is watching its protagonist stumble through a criminal world clearly not made for him. It’s also got a stellar supporting cast, which includes Topher Grace and Riki Lindhome.

If you haven’t seen Under the Silver Lake before, and you’re a fan of mysteries and/or Garfield’s work, this is certainly one to move to the top of your watchlist. Not enough people saw it when it came out, and time has been more-than-kind to Mitchell’s oddball thriller.

What’s New on Netflix?

Dozens of movies made their way to Netflix’s lineup at the start of January, including some beloved sci-fi titles like Dune, District 9, Johnny Mnemonic, and Hellboy. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

