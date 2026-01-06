Netflix Quietly Adds One of the Most Criminally Underrated Thrillers of the Decade (And it Stars Spider-Man & Venom)

While Netflix may have added a horde of new movies at the start of January, one of the best new additions actually landed on the lineup a few days later. Not only that, but Monday’s new Netflix movie addition was actually a big surprise for subscribers, having not been announced ahead of time as a part of the streamer’s January lineup.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Monday morning brought the unfairly overlooked 2018 thriller Under the Silver Lake to Netflix, giving movie fans access to the trippy mystery they didn’t know they needed. If you like a movie that keeps you guessing from start to finish (and never actually gives you the direct answers you’re expecting), Under the Silver Lake is for you.
What Is Under the Silver Lake?
If you aren’t familiar, A24’s Under the Silver Lake stars Andrew Garfield and comes from writer/director David Robert Mitchell, who is best known for the 2014 horror breakout It Follows. Under the Silver Lake is a real departure from It Follows, centering on an idiosyncratic young man in Los Angeles (Garfield) who becomes obsessed with finding a missing girl (Riley Keough) he met at a swimming pool. As he embarks on a drug-laced trip through some of the stranger pockets of LA, he finds himself caught up in a much bigger conspiracy.
Under the Silver Lake feels like the millennial successor to The Big Lebowski, in that it’s so much less about the big result than it is watching its protagonist stumble through a criminal world clearly not made for him. It’s also got a stellar supporting cast, which includes Topher Grace and Riki Lindhome.
If you haven’t seen Under the Silver Lake before, and you’re a fan of mysteries and/or Garfield’s work, this is certainly one to move to the top of your watchlist. Not enough people saw it when it came out, and time has been more-than-kind to Mitchell’s oddball thriller.
What’s New on Netflix?
Dozens of movies made their way to Netflix’s lineup at the start of January, including some beloved sci-fi titles like Dune, District 9, Johnny Mnemonic, and Hellboy. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s January 1st additions below!
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Which of Netflix’s new additions are you most excited to watch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!