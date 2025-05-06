Netflix Is Planning to Purge Its Last Remaining Interactive Specials (Including Black Mirror’s Wild Movie)

Black Mirror may be a Netflix original, but the one movie to come out of the mind-bending franchise is actually about to be completely removed from the service. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was groundbreaking when first released back in 2018, as it was a feature-length choose-your-own-adventure movie. Fans could make certain decisions for characters, resulting in different endings for the film. Honestly, the format lined up perfectly with the kind of storytelling Black Mirror has always been known for, and Bandersnatch was a major headline-maker upon its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In about a week, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will no longer be available on Netflix. As the final part of the streamer’s interactive content purge, Netflix will be getting rid of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. The last day for both of those titles on Netflix will be May 12th, giving fans just a few more days to watch them if they haven’t already.

Netflix tried to make interactive TV shows and specials a cornerstone of its programming. That didn’t exactly work out, and the service has been steadily removing most of its interactive titles from the lineup as it continues to push forward mobile gaming.

As of now, Netflix hasn’t announced any plans to bring Bandersnatch back as a non-interactive movie, which could work if one set of choices from the film was chosen as the official “canon” story. If something like that doesn’t happen, this removal could mean the loss of the story for good.

What’s New on Netflix?

Losing Bandersnatch is a frustrating situation for Black Mirror fans, but at least there is a little excitement at Netflix that helps soften the blow. A brand new season of Black Mirror just debuted last month, and the arrival of May brought a slew of new movie and TV titles to Netflix’s lineup.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s May 1st additions below!

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (ES) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES