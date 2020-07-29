Netflix Reveals F-Bomb Count For Uncut Gems, Fourth Most In Movie History

✖

Since arriving on Netflix, the 2019 critical darling Uncut Gems has been a fan favorite for those that missed it in theaters and those eager to revisit. One thing that is very clear from watching the movie though is that filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie have as much of an affinity for the F-word as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese. As Netflix revealed in a new tweet, Uncut Gems has the fourth most amount of F-bombs in film history and they made a sizzle reel of all 560 of them. Though the bombs aren't in sequential order we're going to issue a spoiler warning just in case!

The only films ahead of Uncut Gems on the F-Bomb chart are The Wolf of Wall Street (569 total F-Bombs) and F*** (a documentary on the word that is uncensored; 857 F-Bombs). Number one on the list is Swearnet: The Movie, a film from the stars of Trailer Park Boys, which was released in 2014 and has 935 uses of the word. Other notable films that crack the Top 30 on the list are Reservoir Dogs with 269, Pulp Fiction with 265, The Big Lebowski with 260, Straight Outta Compton with 392, and Casino with 422.

In the film Sandler plays a jeweler named Howard Ratner with an eccentric lifestyle and a huge gambling addiction. After receiving a priceless rare opal (the titular uncut gem), Howard happens to meet real basketball star Kevin Garnett who has an interest in the stone as he thinks it's a good luck charm. With insurmountable debts up to his eyeballs, Howard makes one of the biggest bets of his life while debtors stifle to get their money back and everything spirals out of control.

UNCUT GEMS has the 4th most F-bombs in movie history, and yes before you ask, here's all 560 of them pic.twitter.com/sPJj0Ax1Nt — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 28, 2020

Uncut Gems debuted at the Telluride Film Festival in August of last year and earned a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating at that time. There was some clear potential Oscar buzz for Sandler then but the actor failed to nab a nomination at the ceremony, but was awarded the Best Male Lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“If I don’t get (an Oscar nomination, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay," Sandler said on The Howard Stern Show last year.

Uncut Gems also features Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War), Idina Menzel (Frozen), Eric Bogosian (Succession), Judd Hirsch (Taxi), and newcomer Julia Fox. NBA Champion Kevin Garnett and R&B superstar The Weeknd both play themselves in the film as well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.