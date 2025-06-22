Netflix Users “Beyond Disgusted” After Watching New Release

Netflix users claim they are “disgusted” after watching a new release on the streaming service. June 2025 is a pretty underwhelming content month for Netflix beyond Squid Game Season 3, which is set to drop on June 27, 2025. This doesn’t just apply to Netflix Original content, but applies to the streaming service across the board. That said, while there isn’t a ton of noteworthy new releases on Netflix this month, there is still a steady flow of content, as there always is with Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, one of the more notable releases this month was Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, which examines the Astroworld Festival crowd crush that occurred 2021. For those that don’t know, the tragedy resulted in the deaths of 10 individuals and the highest number of accidental deaths at a U.S. concert since 2003. As for Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, it gives information on the tragedy not just through a retelling, but with exclusive interviews from various survivors, staff, and 1st responders.

The jury is ultimately still out on how good of a job it does in the pursuit of this, though early consumer and critical reviews so far suggest it doesn’t do a great job. Meanwhile, over on the Netflix Reddit page one of the top posts this week is a post about the release. And to say the release has left an imprint on subscribers would be an understatement.

“I just finished watching Trainwreck: Astroworld Tragedy. I am beyond disgusted,” reads the post in question before lamenting the lack of accountability from all of those involved.

Of course, one Reddit post about the release, in isolation, is not very noteworthy, but the popularity of the post, as well as many of the comments, echo the sentiment.

“I watched it yesterday and was absolutely horrified,” reads one of the top comments. Meanwhile, another adds: “I just finished watching it about 20 minutes ago and I have the literal urge to burst into tears.”

Not only did the telling of the tragedy itself leave an impression, but some subscribers are not very happy with how the documentary went about retelling the event.

“I felt like the doc let Travis Scott off very easy,” reads another comment. “They portrayed him as all but oblivious to what was happening, but I feel like I remember at the time these stories/videos where he was laughing off stopping and trying to hype the crowd more.”

When the Astroworld tragedy occurred back in 2021 it split opinion in various ways, so it is not surprising to see a documentary about it is continuing this same discourse four years later.

Play video

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Netflix coverage — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Netflix deals — click here.