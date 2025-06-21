Netflix Brings Back Hit ABC TV Show After 5 Years

A popular ABC TV show has returned to Netflix five years after being removed from the streaming service. Not only has the TV Show returned to Netflix for the first time since being removed in May of 2020, but the entire series has returned. In other words, all seven seasons of the ABC TV show, which was a staple of Netflix from 2014 to 2020, are back. How long the ABC series is going to be available via Netflix now that it has returned we don’t know, but typically Netflix licenses out for one, two, or three years so likely somewhere in this range.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ABC TV show in question is the political thriller, Scandal, which first aired on ABC on April 5, 2012 and ran until April 19, 2018 across 124 episodes. And as you may know, it was one of the great TV shows of the 2010s, as evident by it winning the TV Program of the Year award at the American Film Institute and many other awards. Not only did it as a show rack up awards, but its lead Kerry Washington racked up many nominations and awards as well.

At the time, Scandal was first introduced to Netflix in 2014 when the first three seasons were added. From here, each season was added to Netflix right after airing on ABC. As noted, it was a staple of the Netflix TV catalog during these years, but then it was yanked from Netflix in 2020, and only now is it finally returning.

“A powerful team of Washington, DC, lawyers makes scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own,” reads an official elevator pitch of the show on Netflix, for those unfamiliar with it.

With 124 episodes, Scandal is going to take a while for Netflix subscribers to work through, especially considering each episode is typically around 43 minutes long. In addition to this, Netflix users should prepare for a PG-13 rating for sexual content, violence, drug use, and explicit language.

In addition to Netflix, Scandal is also available to stream on Hulu, and so far it looks like its addition to Netflix is not going to impact this. In other words, it will be available to stream on both streaming services going forward.

For more coverage on all things Netflix — including all of the latest Netflix news, all of the latest Netflix rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals involving Netflix — click here.