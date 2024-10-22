Netflix Sets Writer for Adaptation of Beloved Amulet Graphic Novels

Netflix’s latest high-profile fantasy project has officially found a writer. It has been revealed that Jason Fuchs (Welcome to Derry, Wonder Woman) will pen the script for Amulet, a feature film adaptation of Kazu Kibuishi’s graphic novel series of the same name. Based on a story by Fuchs and Kibuishi, the film will be produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Dan Levine, with Kibuishi serving as an executive producer.

Amulet follows a young woman who discovers a magical amulet that belonged to her great-grandfather and uses it to enter a fantastical new world. The series has spanned nine books so far, with the finale culminating in February of this year. The books have sold more than 7 million copies in the US and Canada and been translated into 23 languages worldwide. am

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I try not to write themes and morals into my stories, but I’m aware that they will show up every now and then,” Kibuishi said of the final book, Amulet: Book Nine: Waverider, in an interview with The Beat earlier this year. “What my characters say is reflective of who they are and are not always representations of what I believe. However, I do think what the characters have gone through in the story is relatable to many communities, where they feel it is now a time to rebuild. In order to rebuild, they will first need to begin by forgiving themselves. So if there is some kind of theme that people take away from this book, I hope it is that of forgiveness.’

Kibuishi had previously confirmed on social media in 2021 that an Amulet movie adaptation was in the works at Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and later at Disney, before the rights reverted back to him.

“I have so many side stories that just didn’t go into the book that could be great books, but I only have so much time,” Kibuishi explained during a New York Comic Con panel in 2023. “I have other series I want to do. There’s a lot of others project that probably take priority… I can’t talk much about movies related to Amulet, but it’s possible I could be working on one. And it’s possible I could be very involved in it. And it’s possible the writer and I are going through a lot of thing that I’d cut out of the story, and we’re bringing it back in.”