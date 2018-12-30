Netflix Reveals the Perfect Way to Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Shrek’

If you find yourself in need of plans for New Year’s Eve tomorrow night, look no further. Netflix has you covered — thanks to Shrek.

On Twitter Sunday, Netflix offered up their suggestion of the “perfect” way to ring in 2019 with a perfectly timed watch of Shrek.

If you start watching Shrek at 10:39:04 on New Years Eve, a bunch of magical fairy tale creatures will start playing the Eddie Murphy & Smash Mouth version of “I’m a Believer” precisely at midnight, in case anyone is looking for the perfect way to celebrate — Netflix US (@netflix) December 30, 2018

Sounds like a perfectly reasonable evening to us, though a few replies to the tweet offered some additional suggestions, such as a carefully timed watch of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (extended version) or even that there would be other interesting programming to watch instead. Still, Murphy’s Donkey singing might just be what fans of Shrek need to help them make it through until the movie franchise’s revival becomes reality.

Back in November, Variety reported that Despicable Me creator Chris Meledandri has been tasked with bringing new life to the Shrek franchise. The franchise ended back in 2010, but with Comcast’s purchase of DreamWorks in 2016 putting it under the same umbrella as Meledandri’s Illumination, there’s been some focus on bringing the big green ogre’s world back to life, this time with one of the main objectives being to reinvigorate the story of Puss ‘n’ Boots.

While the revival is something that’s on the horizon, it’s also not something fans can expect right away. Meledandri explained back in November that he’s still looking for just the right story to tell, one that neither reboots nor simply continues Shrek.

“There’s a tremendous amount of fun to be had in that world, but it’s a high bar to find a story that’s truly world,” Meledandri said. “You want to find something in the narrative that really feels like a departure.”

Will you be checking out Shrek as part of your New Year’s Eve plans? Let us know in the comments below.