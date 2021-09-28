Netflix Squid Game Real Phone Number Leads To Owner Getting Thousands Of Prank Calls

Squid Game had a bunch of people prank calling a real phone number. Netflix has a massive hit on its hands with the Korean series. Unfortunately for one person out there, that means their phone line was flooded with people trying to get in on the joke. MBC managed to get a hold of the 40-year-old person who has this infamous number. Instead of Seong Gi-hun getting a hold of those digits, it was people from all around the world. The person in question hails from Gyeonggi Province and said he’s currently getting about 4,000 calls a day since the TV series premiered. At first, he told the South China Morning Post that there was a reason to believe that these were spam calls. But, upon further investigation, he became aware of the larger phenomenon. A bunch of kids alleged that they wanted to “be in the game.” Unfortunately, such messages are probably not welcome at 1 in the morning.

To make matters more interesting, OSEN has received official word from the Squid Game production staff that they had permission before airing the episode. Could there possibly have been a miscommunication? Possibly. But, that is of little comfort to the person who is going through all these calls right now. As it stands, Squid Game is a hit. Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he wasn’t thinking about a sequel with Variety.

“I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” Dong-hyuk said of a follow-up season. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix thinks that the wild series has the potential to be the biggest show in the world. “There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos explained to the crowd at the Code conference in Los Angeles before suggesting that it has “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

Netflix’s official description for Squid Game reads: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

