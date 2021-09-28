Netflix Boss Says Squid Game Could Be the Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

In the ten days since Netflix original series Squid Game premiered the show has gathered an impressive response from the streamer’s global audience, so impressive in fact that it might be their biggest series….ever. Speaking at the Code Conference earlier today (H/T Deadline), Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke candidly about some of the viewership numbers at the service revealing that the South Korean original drama “could be Netflix’s biggest show ever if the early viewership results hold.” Specific numbers for the series weren’t confirmed but in looking at their most popular shows already we can do a little math.

At the same conference Netflix confirmed its top movies and TV shows in terms of accounts that watched the content and also in terms of minutes watched (both measured by engagement in its first 28 days of release) . On the TV side the most popular shows in terms of accounts that watched are The Witcher season 1 (76 million), Lupin: Part 1 (76 million), and Bridgerton season 1 (82 million); while the minutes watched table has its Top 3 shows as Stranger Things season 3 (582 million minutes streamed), Money Heist: Part 4 (619 million minutes streamed), and Bridgerton season 1 (625 million minutes streamed).

Videos by ComicBook.com

To that end for Squid Game to become Netflix’s most popular show of all time would mean a staggering amount of accounts are watching the show and that they’re not stopping with one episode. The series has just nine episodes in total on the streamer as of this writing.

Numbers like that almost certainly mean that Netflix would be eager for a second series as well but the show’s creator has already confirmed he’s not even thinking about it just yet.

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes, told Variety about a follow-up season. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Netflix’s official description for Squid Game reads: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

All nine episodes of Squid Game are streaming now on Netflix.