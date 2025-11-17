Netflix Subscribers Have Just Days Left To Watch Dwayne Johnson’s Blockbuster Disaster Movie (And It’s Not Streaming Anywhere Else)

Dwayne Johnson is generating plenty of Oscar buzz for his performance in A24’s MMA biopic The Smashing Machine, but it’s another movie in his filmography that fans will want to watch this week. Netflix subscribers only have a few days left to stream Johnson’s decade-old action blockbuster that topped the streaming charts. Netflix has been updating its catalog throughout the month, and this disaster flick’s time on the platform is quickly running out.

The movie we’re talking about is San Andreas. Just two months after the 2015 disaster flick started streaming on Netflix, it is scheduled to leave the platform on November 22nd. Directed by Brad Peyton and written by Carlton Cuse, San Andreas stars Johnson as a rescue-chopper pilot who, along with his soon-to-be ex-wife, must embark on a dangerous mission to rescue their daughter after California’s notorious San Andreas fault triggers a devastating magnitude 9 earthquake, leaving Los Angeles in ruins. Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd, Archie Panjabi, and Paul Giamatti also star.

San Andreas Is a Heart-Pounding Disaster Movie That Doesn’t Disappoint

San Andreas received mixed reviews upon its release and only holds 48% and 52% respective critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s a lot better than those ratings would lead you to believe. The movie is now often ranked alongside other films like Deepwater Horizon and Twister on lists of the best disaster movies and is regarded as a thrilling, high-stakes movie that is an excellent example of Johnson’s work as an action star.

San Andreas is solid popcorn entertainment that delivers the thrills and excitement expected from a disaster movie right from the opening scene, which throws viewers directly into the chaos. Thanks to great special effects that still hold up today and make its large-scale destruction realistic and Johnson’s commanding screen presence and ability to pull off some impressive stunts, the film is relentlessly action-packed and adrenaline-pumping. Where San Andreas really stands out, though, is in the way that it balances that big-scale destruction with a human story that has real emotional stakes. At its core, the movie is a story about a family’s desperate efforts to survive and reunite after disaster, and that emotional element is perfectly sold through the great performances of the cast.

Although San Andreas was a commercial success that happened to be a critical flop, the movie has rightfully gained a wider appreciation with age. The film even broke into Netflix’s top 10 streaming charts when it joined the platform back in September. The movie soared all the way to the No. 1 spot, proving its popularity.

Where to Stream San Andreas After It Leaves HBO Max?

Johnson fans will want to stream San Andreas while they still can. When the film stops streaming on Netflix on November 22nd, it will stop streaming altogether. Outside of renting and buying the movie on platforms like Prime Video and Fandango At Home, San Andreas is not included in a major streaming platform’s catalog. The movie also isn’t scheduled to move to a different streaming home this month, but it is possible it could join a rival service in December.

