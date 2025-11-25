Netflix Subscribers Have Less Than a Week Left To Watch One of the Best Sci-Fi Trilogies of All Time

December is just around the corner, and a few major changes are coming to Netflix’s streaming library. The streaming giant is making a few final additions for November before a wave of fresh arrivals on December 1st. As Netflix subscribers prepare to add titles like Pulp Fiction and the first three Kung Fu Panda movies to their watchlists, sci-fi fans will want to act fast and watch a great sci-fi trilogy before it disappears from Netflix’s streaming library.

Netflix subscribers only have a few days left to stream the complete Back to the Future trilogy, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s iconic film franchise starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd as a teenage adventurer and an eccentric scientist who travel through history in a DeLorean time machine. Just a month after joining Netflix, all three movies are scheduled to exit the platform on December 1st, meaning the last day to stream them is November 30th.

Why You Should Watch the Back to the Future Trilogy

The Back to the Future trilogy isn’t just one of the best sci-fi trilogies, it’s truly one of the best trilogies of any genre ever made. The first film is the highest-rated with a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 93% and is widely regarded as an absolute masterpiece, but its two sequels are just as entertaining, and all three films are consistently good even after countless rewatches.

One of the biggest strengths of the films, and what really helps make the trilogy so enduring, is the iconic duo of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. The two characters are impossible not to love, and their interactions bring an equal amount of humor and heart to the films. The pair are the driving force of the feel-good and ridiculously fun sci-fi story that is interwoven throughout the three films, which succeed at making time travel an easy and entertaining concept to grasp and use the mechanic to create intricate setups and payoffs that persist throughout all three movies and won’t leave you disappointed. The trilogy constantly reinvents itself from film to film, bringing something fresh to the table as Part II leans heavily into sci-fi and Part III adds a Western element.

The original movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and decades on, it remains a classic. The trilogy as a whole is a timeless tale of adventure, family, and the excitement of the unknown.

Where to Stream the Back to the Future Trilogy After It Leaves Netflix?

Back to the Future fans will want to make sure they fit in a final watch of the movies before they leave Netflix, because the trilogy is about to get a bit more difficult to stream. Outside of Netflix, the three films don’t stream on any of the major streaming services, and they aren’t currently scheduled to move to a different platform. The three movies are available on both AMC+ and Philo, and you can also rent or buy them online.

