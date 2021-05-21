Netflix Summer Movie Preview Trailer Includes Army of the Dead, Fear Street Trilogy and More

It's about to be a summer full of Netflix. At the start of the year, Netflix announced that there would be at least one original movie being released on the streaming service every week throughout 2021. On Tuesday morning, the streamer unveiled a preview of the films hitting Netflix this summer, which included new looks at titles like Army of the Dead, Fear Street, Fatherhood, America: The Motion Picture, and The Kissing Booth 3.

Many of the films included in this new summer preview teaser are already close to the top of many most-anticipated lists, especially Army of the Dead. The new film from Zack Snyder returns the director to the world of zombies and horror, for the first time since his Dawn of the Dead remake. There are also a couple of original animated films from Sony Pictures Animation on the list, including The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Wish Dragon, and Vivo.

Most of this summer's films have specific release dates, or at least months in which they'll debut on Netflix. There are a few, such as Vivo and a new Bob Ross documentary, that are still waiting for release news.

Here's the full list of Netflix original films coming this summer:

APRIL

Things Heard & Seen — 4/29

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — 4/30

MAY

Monsnter — 5/7

Oxygen (Oxygene) — 5/12

The Woman in the Window — 5/14

Army of the Dead — 5/21

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) — 5/26

Ghost Lab — 5/26

Blue Miracle — 5/27

JUNE

Carnival — 6/2

Awake — 6/9

Wish Dragon — 6/11

Skater Girl — 6/11

Fatherhood — 6/18

Jagame Thandhiram — 6/18

Good on Paper — 6/23

The Ice Road — 6/25

America: The Motion Picture — 6/30

The House of Flowers (La Casa de Las Flores: La Pelicula)

JULY

Resort to Love — 7/29

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) — 7/30

Blood Red Sky

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

The Last Letter From Your Lover

AUGUST

The Kissing Booth 3 — 8/11

Sweet Girl — 8/20

He's All That — 8/27

Beckett

RELEASE TBD

Fear Street Trilogy — Confirmed to Release this Summer

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The Loud House Movie

Vivo

What do you think of Netflix's summer movie slate? Let us know in the comments!