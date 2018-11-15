Netflix Testing $4 Mobile-Only Plan

In an effort to boost business and subscribers around the globe, Netflix is testing out the idea of significantly cheaper, mobile-only subscription options, as low as $4 per month.

According to Quartz, Netflix has started testing on a mobile subscription in Malaysia, where users can pay just $4 to watch the streaming service on their phones. If users want to watch Netflix on their computers or TVs, they will need to upgrade to the normal options that are between $8-$10. This mobile subscriptions will apparently also work on tablets.

This move is aiming to make Netflix more accessible in a place where the company faces stiff competition. Services like Viu, Hotstar, and HOOQ all charge around or less than $5 each month.

At this time, Netflix has not announced any plans or made any indication as to whether or not the plans will be tested in other markets around the globe.

“We are testing to understand consumer interest in a mobile-only plan in some countries,” Netflix told Quartz. “Generally, we try out lots of new ideas at any given time, and they can vary in how long they last and who sees them. We may not ever roll out the features or elements included in a test.”

This test comes on the heels of Netflix announcing several new movies and TV shows for Netflix India and other parts of Asia. While the streaming service reigns supreme here in the United States, it still has a lot of room to grow overseas. Netflix has long been making moves in the Asian market, as it continues to produce original anime content.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Netflix could soon raise subscription prices once again. With the influx of specialty services like DC Universe and the upcoming Disney+ service, Netflix will have to consistently find new ways to keep up.

