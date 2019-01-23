Every Title Leaving Netflix in February 2019

On Wednesday morning, Netflix finally made everyone’s favorite monthly announcement, revealing which new movies and TV shows were on their way to the streaming service in February. The list of titles was filled with plenty of Netflix original titles, along with quite a few fan-favorite classics.

Film franchises like Jaws, and highly-anticipated new films like Velvet Buzzsaw, are set to arrive when the calendar flips to February, but the good news is always accompanied by the bad. Along with the complete list of titles coming to the streaming service next month, Netflix also announced the list of titles that are making their exit.

Unlike in months past, February’s list of titles leaving Netflix is actually pretty small. There are only 16 titles currently slated to leave the streaming service next month, but a couple of them might be major blows to fans.

Check out the complete list below!

Leaving 2/1/19

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Leaving 2/2/19

Cabin Fever

Leaving 2/3/19

Sing

Leaving 2/19/19

Disney’s Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 2/20/19

Piranha

As you’ll notice, there are some beloved cult films on this list that movie fans will certainly hate to see away leave the streamer’s lineup. The Big Lebowski, Shaun of the Dead, Black Dynamite, and Clerks will be counted amongst the biggest losses for the service, at least this month.

The queues of families will also take a pretty big hit in February. Sing has been an animated streaming staple for Netflix for quite a while now, and both Ella Enchanted and Girl Meets World are also loved by plenty of kids and families around the country.

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments!