Netflix to Release First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder is encouraging social media engagement from his fans -- something that, you may have heard, they are actually fairly adept at. The goal this time? To see the first fifteen minutes of his upcoming zombie action movie, Army of the Dead, which he says fans can unlock with a little bit of digging. Fans who like and retweet a message from Netflix -- embedded below -- will get a follow-up tweet promising them more details on their "mission to unlock" the beginning of the movie, which will be streamed next Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. That's just over a week ahead of the movie's May 21 release date.

That the tweet says fans will have to "literally" do some digging is interesting. Generally when people say "do some digging" at this point, they mean looking for information. But literally digging is obviously something else entirely. Of course, it may be that the audience won't be the ones expected to literallly dig, but that digging will play a key role in the first 15 minutes of a movie about the dead rising from the grave.

You can see it below.

If you want to unlock the first 15 minutes of #ArmyOfTheDead you're going to have to do some digging (literally). RETWEET this tweet for updates on an exclusive look at the film on May 13th, 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/Z8PoIR9AtI — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 7, 2021

It appears as though whatever the "mission" is will be revealed at a livestream event next week, which appears as a YouTube link in comments after you retweet the tweet above. As of now, comments are closed and the video is not yet active.

Snyder's Army of the Dead will be his first feature film since Justice League, and is looking to set up a new franchise based on an original IP for Netflix. They have already ordered an animated tie-in, and Snyder has not ruled out the idea of making a sequel. Should that happen, it would be Snyder's first-ever sequel outside of the DC films he made between 2013 and 2021.

Army of the Dead is set to star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.