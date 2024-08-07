SpongeBob SquarePants soaked up the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10. The new Nickelodeon-produced animated movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — featuring the voices of Carolyn Lawrence as the titular Texas-born squirrel and Tom Kenny as SpongeBob — shored up 12.8M views to land atop the English Films List and was the most-watched movie of the week (July 29th—August 4th).

Also new to the Netflix Top 10 chart this week is PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (7 million views), overtaking Don’t Breathe 2 (5.9 million views) in its second consecutive week. The animated-dominated list includes Trolls Band Together (5.9 million) and The Bad Guys (4.2 million), both in their third weeks, at No. 3 and No. 8, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only other Netflix original movie to rank in this week’s English Films List is Find Me Falling (5.6 million), which has dropped to No. 5 in its third week. Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher: Never Go Back continues its four-week streak (5.4 million views) at No. 6, followed by the just-added 2006 Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker romcom Failure to Launch (4.8 million views) at No. 7. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the franchise’s latest installment that took the top spot on July 22nd, dropped to No. 9 (3.8 million views), with the Liam Neeson action-drama The Marksman targeting No. 10 (3.6 million views) after three weeks on the chart.

The Sandy Cheeks Movie — which also features the voices of SpongeBob cast members Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) — sees Sandy and SpongeBob journey to Texas to save Bikini Bottom from a villainous plot after the town and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean.

Wanda Sykes plays B.O.O.T.S. Marine Technology Lab CEO (and live-action human) Sue Nahmee as part of a cast that includes Johnny Knoxville as Sandy’s twin brother, Randy Cheeks; Craig Robinson and Grey DeLisle as Pa and Ma Cheeks; and Matty Cardarople and Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Sue Nahmee’s underlings, Kyle and Phoebe, who assist in her plot to turn the citizens of Bikini Bottom into for-sale Sea Pals.

Netflix has seen an influx of new titles this month, including Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, the Jack Reacher movies, and the Child’s Play/Chucky series. See the complete list of what’s new on Netflix for August 2024.