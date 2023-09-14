Critically Reviled Ashton Kutcher Movie Climbing the Netflix Top 10

A movie doesn't need good reviews to perform well on Netflix, as multiple films over the last week or two have proven. The 2018 adaptation of Woody Woodpecker has been holding down the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 for several days now, and films like 2011's The Eagle have been steady presences during that same time period. Now, another widely panned film is catching the attention of Netflix subscribers, as it quickly becomes one of the most popular movies on the entire service.

The film in question is called Killers. The 2010 action/rom-com stars Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl as a couple who faces a very unique challenge after they say "I Do." Kutcher's character, Spencer, has a secret past as a hit man, sending their entire life spiraling into chaos once the truth comes out.

Killers wasn't much of a success when it hit theaters back in 2010. It grossed almost $100 million at the box office but carried a budget of around $75 million. On top of that, the film has not a winner with critics. It currently holds an abysmal 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nevertheless, Killers was recently added to Netflix and it has been steadily climbing the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list features Killers as the number two overall movie on the service,

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!