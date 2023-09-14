Critically Reviled Ashton Kutcher Movie Climbing the Netflix Top 10
Killers, starring Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl, is one of the most popular movies on Netflix.
A movie doesn't need good reviews to perform well on Netflix, as multiple films over the last week or two have proven. The 2018 adaptation of Woody Woodpecker has been holding down the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 for several days now, and films like 2011's The Eagle have been steady presences during that same time period. Now, another widely panned film is catching the attention of Netflix subscribers, as it quickly becomes one of the most popular movies on the entire service.
The film in question is called Killers. The 2010 action/rom-com stars Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl as a couple who faces a very unique challenge after they say "I Do." Kutcher's character, Spencer, has a secret past as a hit man, sending their entire life spiraling into chaos once the truth comes out.
Killers wasn't much of a success when it hit theaters back in 2010. It grossed almost $100 million at the box office but carried a budget of around $75 million. On top of that, the film has not a winner with critics. It currently holds an abysmal 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Nevertheless, Killers was recently added to Netflix and it has been steadily climbing the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list features Killers as the number two overall movie on the service,
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Woody Woodpecker
"A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home."
2. Killers
"After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer's secret past as a hit man shakes up their suburban bliss."
3. Basic
"When an Army training mission goes horribly wrong during a hurricane in Panama, a former Ranger tried to unravel conflicting accounts of what happened."
4. Dredd
"Enforcing the law in a violent dystopian society, Judge Dredd and a new trainee fight their way through a tower block to bring down a drug boss."
5. The Eagle
"With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father's legion and lost emblem."
6. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
7. Don't Worry Darling
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."
8. Snitch
"Hoping to reduce his teenage son's mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer."
9. Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
"Tens of thousands of former Boy Scouts have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. How did such a massive cover-up happen?"
10. Matilda
"Fed up with mistreatment at home and at school, a gifted young girl uses her newly discovered powers to stand up for herself and her fellow classmates."