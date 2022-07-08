New Original Movie Conquers Netflix Top 10

Animated films like Sing 2 and The Sea Beast have been occupying the highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for a couple of weeks now, with documentary Girl in the Picture taking over for a brief stint. This weekend, however, a new Netflix original movie arrived and immediately took the top spot away from the competition. That film is Persuasion, the new Jane Austen adaptation starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding.

Persuasion hasn't been received well by critics since its debut on Netflix this past Friday, but subscribers have been curious enough to tune in and check it out for themselves. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Persuasion as the most popular film on the service.

In order to take over the number one spot, Persuasion had to pass the likes of The Sea Beast, CHIPS, The Man From Toronto, Mean Girls, and quite a few others.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!