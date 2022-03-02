Beloved Animated Sequel Lands on Top 10 Just One Day After Netflix Debut

After months of dominance from the Despicable Me movies, Netflix has added films from another classic animated franchise to its ranks, and there’s a chance these could prove even more popular on the streaming service. On March 1st, Netflix added Shrek and Shrek 2 to its lineup. The DreamWorks franchise is one of the most beloved animated properties on the planet, as well as the first-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

Immediately after being added to Netflix this week, Shrek showed just how popular it is amongst viewers. Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows Shrek 2 as one of the most-viewed titles on the entire service, just one day after its arrival.

Wednesday’s list — which includes both movies and TV — shows Shrek 2 in the number six overall spot. The nearly two-decade-old film is beating out brand new Netflix releases, showing just how many people still love repeat viewings of Shrek. Judging by how long the Despicable Me movies have appeared in the Top 10, it won’t be too surprising if Shrek sticks around for quite a while.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

6. Shrek 2

“Back in Far Far Away, Shrek and Fiona share news of their marriage. But a sinister plan involving Prince Charming threatens their happily ever after.”

