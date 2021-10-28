Critically Hated Medieval Flick Is Currently the #1 Movie on Netflix

A big budget box office bomb finding a second life on Netflix is nothing new. Films that have a big star or two and were overlooked in theaters have been consistently popular if and when they end up on Netflix, especially if they were released in the last decade or so. Films like Green Lantern, Safe House, and The Losers have all been high performers on Netflix, and they’re being joined by one of 2017’s biggest bombs.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword attempted to bring the story of the iconic knight into the world of franchise fare. Directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, this King Arthur film was given a big budget in the hopes of launching some kind of cinematic universe. That didn’t exactly go well, as Legend of the Sword was panned by critics and failed to make back its budget.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Arhurian tale whiffed with both critics and fans, and has largely been forgotten about over the last four years. However, the film was just added to Netflix this past week, and movie fans are giving it another chance.

According to Wednesday’s edition of Netflix’s own Top 10 list, King Arthur is the most popular film on the entire service. It currently takes up the final spot in the Top 10, but every title ahead of it on the list is a TV series. Despite its shortcomings when it was first released, King Arthur is gaining some momentum in the world of streaming.

You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 below.

1. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

2. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

3. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

4. Locke & Key

“After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets.”

5. Inside Job

“Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world’s conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.”

6. Riverdale

“While navigating the troubled waters of sex, romance, school and family, teen Archie and his gang become entangled in a dark Riverdale mystery.”

7. Maya and the Three

“A spirited princes with the heart of a warrior embarks on a mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from the wrath of vengeful gods.”

8. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family.”

9. Shameless

“This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

10. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

“After pulling an enchanted sword from a stone, a streetwise misfit must accept his destiny as future king and stand up to a villainous uncle.”