New Netflix’s ‘Triple Frontier’ Trailer Starring Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam Released

Recently, Netflix has been releasing more quality films after being predominately known for their series, and the new trailer for Triple Frontier is further proof that the streaming service is leveling up with their film content. Whether or not this action/crime/thriller/drama is your cup of tea, there’s no denying the star power.

First shown on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, the trailer for Triple Frontier showcases Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal. IMDB describes the new film as following five former Special Forces operatives who “reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.”

Based on the action-packed trailer, it doesn’t look like the characters are in for an easy time.

Affleck spoke to Kimmel about the film and what it was like to train with the Special Forces.

“They put us with the Special Forces guys to do some training and I have to say, like, of all the amazing men and women I’ve been lucky enough to meet, these guys were the most impressive, amazing, like confident- they’re clearly the toughest, most competent, coolest you could ever meet and they were completely at ease, really friendly, really generous, and they spent their entire lives basically being- and this is one of the interesting things about this movie that really kind of moved me when I got into it was like we’ve increasingly placed more and more of a burden to do the fighting and the defending of our country on this very narrow band of people.”

He went on to say that he hopes he doesn’t let them down.

“To meet these guys and to get the chance to train with them was a phenomenal honor. I hope we didn’t make them look bad in the movie,” he added. You can watch the full segment here.

In addition to plugging Triple Frontier, Affleck also took the opportunity to officially announce that he was retiring from portraying Batman in the DC Extended Universe. “I’m not Batman,” he proclaimed in a nod to the iconic line.

While he may be retiring his cape, Affleck still has plenty of exciting projects in the works. In 2019, you can also catch him in The Last Thing He Wanted, the new film from Dee Rees (Mudbound) that also stars Anne Hathaway and Willem Dafoe.

Triple Frontier hits select theaters on March 6th and Netflix on March 13th.