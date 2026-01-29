Netflix Users Have Just 3 Days Left To Watch One of DreamWorks’ Biggest Box Office Disappointments

DreamWorks only entered the animation scene in 1998, but it has already become the highest-grossing animation studio at the global box office. Across more than 50 films, the studio has grossed over $17.5 billion, scoring massive hits with Shrek 2, How to Train Your Dragon, and Kung Fu Panda. But mixed in with those big box office hauls have been a few disappointments, and Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream one of DreamWorks’ biggest box office bombs.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman’s $275 million worldwide gross may seem like a win, but the movie sits squarely in the middle of DreamWorks’ overall box office rankings, and its large budget of $145 million, which doesn’t include additional costs, made it one of the studio’s biggest bombs. The movie centers around the titular canine Mr. Peabody and his adoptive human son Sherman, characters how first appeared in Rocky and Bullwinkle, who embark on a mission to repair history and save the future when their time-travel machine rips a hole in the universe. The film has been streaming on Netflix for a while now, but is scheduled to exit the platform on February 1st.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman Is a High-Energy Adventure Perfect for the Entire Family

Mr. Peabody and Sherman’s status as a box office bomb overshadows the fact that it’s actually a pretty good movie. Although the movie came amid a rocky year for DreamWorks at the box office that also saw the commercial disappointment Penguins of Madagascar and the major box office success How to Train Your Dragon 2, it performed pretty well in terms of critical and audience consensus. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critic score, making it DreamWorks’ 20th-highest-rated movie, and also holds a great 73% Popcornmeter score.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman doesn’t quite reach the same highs as some of DreamWorks’ more notable releases, such as Shrek and Madagascar, but it’s a pretty solid option for family movie night. A surprisingly entertaining and smart adventure, the movie’s time-travel plot packs just as much heart as it does humor, making it a rewarding and engaging viewing experience for audiences of all ages. The movie also delivers the high-quality animation that DreamWorks is known for, and Ty Burrell and Max Charles shine as the voices of the titular characters. Fans of the Rocky & Friends’ “Peabody’s Improbable History” segments will also find it to be a pretty faithful adaptation that stays true to the spirit of the original cartoon.

Where to Stream Mr. Peabody & Sherman After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix is currently the only streaming home for Mr. Peabody & Sherman, so subscribers will want to squeeze in a last-chance viewing of this hidden gem while they still can. After its Netflix departure, the DreamWorks film will be available to rent or buy online, and it may reappear on streaming at some point in the future.

