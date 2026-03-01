Netflix Users Have Just 3 Days Left To Watch One of the Best Horror-Comedies of the 2020s

When the Wayans Brothers’ Scary Movie elicited screams and laughter from theaters in 2000, it kicked off a horror-comedy craze that has continued throughout the 21st century. That iconic film was followed by hits like Zombieland, Ready or Not, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. As the genre prepares to get a major resurgence with Scary Movie 6 later this year, one of the best horror-comedies of the 2020s is about to stop streaming on Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are only three days left to stream The Blackening on Netflix. Tim Story’s 2022 horror-comedy movie, based on the comedy troupe 3Peat’s 2018 short film of the same name, is set to leave the platform on March 1st. The laugh-out-loud movie was written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins and centers around seven Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth cabin getaway. Their celebrations quickly turn into a fight for survival when they are forced to play a twisted trivia game by a masked killer who puts their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies to the test.

The Blackening Is a Hilariously Sharp Horror-Comedy

Play video

The Blackening takes a top spot on the ranking of horror-comedies because it successfully fulfills the exact purpose of the genre: using sharp, self-aware satire to dismantle genre tropes while delivering genuine laughs and suspense in the process. The movie directly challenges the long-standing horror cliché that the “Black character dies first,” often within the first few minutes, right from the get-go with the tagline “We can’t all die first” and continues to tackle the trope with a setup where a killer forces the group to play a trivia game about Black history and pop culture and they fight back for their survival. In the process, the characters and the audience are forced to confront the trope and examine their own internal, cultural biases.

The Blackening manages to skewer tropes and racial stereotypes without ever becoming preachy or sacrificing the humor. The movie is built on rapid-fire one-liners and laugh-out-loud funny moments, where the horror is a backdrop for comedy and the intense moments and few jump scares are used to punctuate the humor. The movie is a refreshing and genuinely funny addition to the horror-comedy genre that definitely earned its “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a high 87% critic score. The movie scored an equally impressive 85% audience rating.

Where to Stream The Blackening After It Leaves Netflix?

Horror-comedy fans will want to fit in a watch of The Blackening while they still can. Netflix is currently the exclusive streaming home of the film, which hasn’t yet appeared in the March 2026 newsletters of any other major streaming platform. A few streamers haven’t yet released their lineups for next month, so there is still a chance the film could move to a different platform, but at the moment it seems poised to disappear from streaming altogether. If that is the case, The Blackening will still be available to rent or purchase online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!