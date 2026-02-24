The 3 Horror Movies That Scary Movie 6 Will Parody Reportedly Revealed (& They’re Exactly What You Want)

The original Scary Movie radically shifted the comedic landscape by launching an era of lucrative Hollywood spoofs. The property initially thrived by blending sharp satire with unapologetic humor, effectively establishing a highly profitable formula for Dimension Films to poke fun at iconic horror classics and massive theatrical blockbusters. However, the franchise eventually lost its momentum as subsequent sequels desperately tried and ultimately failed to recapture the magic of the first installments. This steady decline in both critical reception and box office forced the property into an extended hibernation, leaving it dormant for thirteen years. Now, Scary Movie 6—titled Scary MoVIe— is officially in active development at Paramount Pictures and Miramax, intending to use this lengthy hiatus in its favor. By returning to theaters with a refreshed perspective, the upcoming installment is perfectly positioned to aim its satirical lens at an entirely new generation of horror releases.

According to a recent report from Dread Central, Scary MoVIe will directly make fun of recent genre hits like Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Zach Cregger’s Weapons, and the established A Quiet Place franchise. Sinners recently dominated the 2025 box office by grossing a massive $369 million worldwide, while also securing a reputation as a major Oscar contender due to its acclaimed direction and the dual performances of its lead actor, Michael B. Jordan. Similarly, Weapons emerged as a monumental commercial triumph with a $270 million global haul, cementing Cregger as a defining voice in contemporary supernatural terror. Meanwhile, the A Quiet Place series remains one of the most recognizable and financially consistent properties in modern horror cinema, providing ample material for the returning spoof writers to mercilessly lampoon on the big screen.

Scary MoVIe Tackling Recent Successes Is Great News

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The decision to aim the Scary Movie franchise at recent blockbusters underlines that the creative team is actively seeking fresh angles for the revival, which is undeniably positive. During the latter half of its initial run, the parody series frequently stumbled because the scripts leaned heavily into fleeting pop culture references rather than targeting cinematic tropes, while also steering away from horror to parody other genres.

By shifting their focus to highly successful horror entries that smashed traditional genre barriers to become widespread cultural sensations, the producers also ensured the sequel could reach a much broader audience. While it is heavily expected that Scary MoVIe will poke fun at the current era of “elevated horror” and critically acclaimed independent titles, it remains vitally important for the production to mix those niche jokes with properties that everyone can easily recognize. After all, the original films dominated the box office precisely because they targeted unavoidable cultural touchstones like Scream and The Sixth Sense.

Beyond the parody, the highly anticipated return of Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans guarantees the specific flavor of unapologetic comedy that defined the franchise will remain intact. The original architects of Scary Movie are writing the script for the first time in eighteen years, joining director Michael Tiddes to restore the brand’s reputation. In addition, the project has already confirmed the massive returns of legacy characters Cindy Campbell (Anna Faris) and Brenda Meeks (Regina Hall), signaling a true return to form.

Scary Movie 6 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

