Netflix Users Have Less Than a Week To Watch One of the Best Animated Movies of the 2000s

It’s no secret that Netflix is a top platform for animated movies. The streaming giant’s library boasts a wide variety of movies, ranging from Despicable Me to the recent megahit that is KPop Demon Hunters. As subscribers watch recent additions like the first two animated How to Train Your Dragon movies and the animated The Addams Family films, they are running out of time to stream one of the best animated movies of the 2000s.

There are only four days left to stream DreamWorks Animation SKG and Aardman Features’s 2005 animated comedy Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, is scheduled to stop streaming on Netflix on March 1st. The movie is the fourth installment in the Wallace & Gromit series and centers around the titular eccentric inventor and his loyal dog as they work together to stop a mysterious, garden-ravaging “were-rabbit” beast from ruining the annual veggie-growing contest. The voice cast includes Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, and Peter Kay.

What Makes Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit So Good?

If you browse lists of the top animated films from the 2000s, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit will almost certainly be there, and it’s easy to see why. The movie is a masterpiece of stop-motion craftsmanship that took over five years to produce, and every frame is filled with rich, hand-crafted details that bring the story to life, from tiny newspapers and vegetables to visible fingerprints in the clay to enhance. That handmade charm resulted in more expressive, soulful characters, and that’s best seen in Gromit, who carries the story without ever speaking a line, his character relying on subtle facial expressions.

Even looking past the movie’s intricate stop-motion, there’s a lot to love about Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The movie plays out like a charming homage to classic monster movies, parodying everything from Dracula to the Wolf Man, but balances that unique horror parody with a charming story of friendship. The movie is also pretty funny and features comedy that operates on multiple levels, with slapstick comedy for kids and more sophisticated, nostalgic humor for adults, making it an enjoyable watch for viewers of all ages. The film, which also boasts excellent voice performances and a great score, holds a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect 95% critic score.

Where to Stream Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit After It Leaves Netflix?

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’s streaming fate is unknown. The movie currently exclusively streams on Netflix, and since most major streamers haven’t yet released their March 2026 newsletters, it’s unclear if the film will simply move to a different platform in the coming weeks. If the movie disappears from streaming upon its Netflix departure, fans will still be able to rent and purchase it online.

