Netflix’s New Action Thriller Takes Over Streaming In the U.S. & Internationally With 60M Hours Viewed

Over the past couple of weeks, Netflix has seen some of its high-profile originals become massive streaming hits. April saw the premieres of creature feature Thrash and the new Sandler family comedy Roommates, both of which racked up millions of views in a short period of time. Netflix was hoping to keep that hot streak going with the new action thriller Apex, which follows a woman who finds herself in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a sadistic killer during her trip to Australia. After Apex debuted on the streamer on April 24th, the viewership numbers are in.

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For the week of April 20th-26th, Apex was the No. 1 movie on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 38.2 million views and was watched for a total of 60.5 million hours, easily beating out the likes of 180 and Roommates for the top spot. Apex also topped the charts on Netflix in the United States.

Why Apex Is a Streaming Hit on Netflix

Much like the Sandler comedies that have fared extremely well on Netflix, Apex boasts some impressive star power that makes it stand out. The film is headlined by Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, who are both recognizable to general viewers. Theron, of course, has maintained a decades-long career in the spotlight, demonstrating her dramatic and action chops in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and Monster. Since his Kingsman days, Egerton has kept a lower profile, but he’s still a fan favorite who keeps finding intriguing roles to tackle. His film She Rides Shotgun was a big draw on Prime Video last year.

In addition to the two stars, Apex also earned generally positive reviews. It has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 65%. While it doesn’t sound like Apex is destined to become the next action classic, the general consensus is that it’s a solid thriller that features strong performances and sharp filmmaking from director Baltasar Kormákur. The action veteran has earned praise for Apex‘s immersive cinematography and intense set pieces, which helps make up for the lack of originality in the storytelling. Plus, Apex runs a tight 95 minutes, so it isn’t in danger of overstaying its welcome.

All of these aspects combined make Apex the ideal streaming movie. It’s the kind of film that subscribers can put on at the end of a long day to just sit back and enjoy. The genre thrills and star power are strong enough to give people something to latch on to, keeping them engaged throughout the efficient run time. If Apex had received a traditional theatrical release, it probably would have gotten lost in the shuffle, overshadowed by more high-profile offerings. But streaming is a platform that can maximize its impact. Netflix users are always looking to see what’s new, searching for things to add to the watchlist. An action film starring an Oscar winner and the face of a hit spy series is certainly appealing.

Action has traditionally fared very well on Netflix. The streamer is home to the Extraction series (which is getting a new installment), and earlier this year War Machine proved to be a big hit. Even non-originals like Escape Plan 2: Hades have found success on the platform recently, so it isn’t surprising Apex scored millions of views in just a few days. Based on these results, Netflix will continue to invest in the genre, hoping to find the next Apex that’ll be a huge draw.

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