New Eternals Art Shows Updated Costumes

Still a year from its theatrical release, snapshots of merchandising for Marvel Studios' Eternals continue to surface online, giving fans at least some sort of content for the cosmic-based property. The latest thing to make its rounds online is an extended look of the artwork that popped up last week, showing off new looks at the costumes of Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Ajak (Salma Hayek). Now, the whole team can be seen in a similar style, providing what may be our best look yet at the character's costumes that will appear in the feature.

Though we caught a glimpse at the suits last year at D23, this latest artwork — which appears to be in a sticker-based collectible magazine — shows the suits of each Eternal in great detail from Ajak and Ikaris to Gilgamesh, Sprite, and everyone in-between. Surprisingly enough, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman is nowhere to be found. See it for yourself below.

Le visuel de Eternals en entier du coup. Oui, je sais pas coller des autocollants proprement, mais faut dire que ça faisait longtemps que je l'avais pas fait ... https://t.co/IlgDDjHnlu pic.twitter.com/Fct3nZwaoG — ALTOS | This is the way (@maxdalorian) November 9, 2020

We've yet to see a teaser for the feature, and likely won't for some time — at least well into the new year. We know little about the feature, other than Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirming it might be one of the most expensive risks the studios has taken yet.

"It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao's] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward," Feige said in an interview last year. "That's a risk if I've ever heard one."

Joining Harington, Keoghan, and Hayek include Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh).

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.

Cover photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney