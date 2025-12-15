New Avengers: Doomsday Photo Tease From Russos Has Every Marvel Fan Thinking the Same Thing

The internet is bustling more than usual, not over what the next big fad is or a great sale ahead of the Christmas holiday, but the imminent arrival of the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. Scuttlebutt and rumors have fans buzzing about when they might actually get to see footage from the upcoming 2026 sequel film, with reports circulating that there may be as many as four different Avengers: Doomsday trailers that will all be attached exclusively to Avatar: Fire and Ash and only available in theaters for the next four weeks. Marvel hasn’t confirmed any of this, but it’s all starting to look real.

Now, to add jet fuel to the flames, the Russo brothers have taken to social media to make a post about Avengers: Doomsday. No strangers to making posts on Instagram, especially crypric ones that have no discernible details or meaning but which instantly spawn discussion and theories, the Russos have returned with their blurriest photograph post yet, which is accompanied with the hashtag “#AvengersDoomsday.” Though details are absent entirely, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking about it, and one theory may be right.

Are the Russos Confirming Avengers vs X-Men for Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ever since the afternoon when we all watched a livestream of chairs, and the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday was confirmed to the world, fans have been theorizing about how all these characters will make sense in one movie. Not only will the movie bring the Avengers from the mainline Marvel universe together with the Thunderbolts, but it will see the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the classic X-Men movies from 20th Century Fox all in one film. Since all three of these groups of characters hail from different universes, there will no doubt be multiverse shenanigans, but the Russo’s big tease might be setting up a central conflist: Avengers vs X-Men.

As you can see, there’s not a lot to go on with the image itself, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing. It’s possible that this shape, a distinct “V,” could be teasing something to do with Robert Downey Jr’s Victor Von Doom, but if we’re going by the abstract thinking the Russos have employed in their other vague photo teases, it could just be something shaped like a V that is teasing the conflict man fans think is on the horizon.

Details on Doomsday remain unconfirmed, beyond the cast, but fans believe that the film will hinge on universe incursions, which will no doubt put the Avengers and X-Men at odds with each other as they each try to save their own world. Confirmed X-Men cast members for the film include Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ian McKellen as Magneto, and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Though some of these characters have already appeared in the MCU proper, many are appearing for the first time in over a decade, and if they’re going to be fighting the Avengers of the MCU that’s something no fan has ever gotten to see on the big screen.

So, what does the Russo brothers’ big tease mean? Is it Avengers vs X-Men? Is it Victor Von Doom? Is it a branched timeline? Is it an arrow pointing to the theories in the comments themselves? Time will tell if we’ll ever really know what’s going on here, but for now, the speculation is at an all-time high.