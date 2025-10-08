Avengers: Doomsday Might Be Teasing a Title Change (& It Would Be a Major Mistake)

The title of the next Avengers movie isn’t very subtle. Avengers: Doomsday will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. While the villain’s plan is a mystery, it’s sure to have something to do with the multiverse, as the MCU’s Multiverse Saga is nearing its conclusion. The fun part about exploring alternate realities is that the possibilities are endless; an evil Captain America can appear for a quick fight without requiring a full arc or hours of screen time. However, that amount of freedom can also be dangerous, as it may lead to decisions that the franchise regrets later on.

With so little to go on when it comes to Doomsday‘s plot, the Internet is latching onto anything it can get its hands on, including a photo posted by the Russo brothers. It’s not the first time the directing duo has provided a behind-the-scenes look at one of its Marvel movies, but it could be more than just that. The image may very well tease that one of the big swings the movie is taking involves a potentially disastrous title change.

The Russo Brothers Love to Tease Titles

The buildup to Avengers: Endgame was unlike anything that had come before it. Before the marketing for the movie really ramped up, it was only known as “Avengers 4.” There were numerous theories about what the official title would be, but after the Russo brothers posted an image that appeared to spell out “Endgame,” the case was closed. The world waited in anticipation of the movie’s first trailer, which confirmed both the title and the direction of its story. All these years later, while the fifth Avengers movie already has a title, the Russos are going back to the well to keep people guessing.

What the Marvel fandom is hyper-fixated on right now is the presence of both an “A” and an “X” in the photo of the Doomsday set. Of course, several cast members from Fox’s X-Men films are reprising their roles in the Marvel Studios project, so it makes sense to tease the arrival of the mutant team. However, due to the Russo brothers’ history, many believe this isn’t just confirmation of the X-Men’s role in the film, but a title reveal, with the idea being that it changes from Avengers: Doomsday to “Avengers vs. X-Men: Doomsday.” That would certainly be one way to guarantee butts end up in seats, but it would also be putting the cart before the horse at a time when the MCU can’t afford to.

The MCU Can’t Use Up Avengers vs. X-Men Too Early

While it’s entirely possible that the X-Men and Avengers come to blows at some point in Doomsday, marketing the movie as a showdown between the two teams would only cause problems down the line. Marvel Studios has already confirmed that it’s working on a reboot of the X-Men, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier leading the project. The idea will surely be to introduce a new generation of mutants, one that can grow in a positive environment that embraces the source material. If that plan goes off without a hitch, the powers that be will want to have the option to have the new X-Men fight whatever Avengers team is running around, without having to worry about a movie that will be ancient history by then.

The fact of the matter is that the original X-Men actors had their time. Sure, their franchise was hit-or-miss, but it did a lot of good for the genre. Bringing them back for one last ride won’t damage their legacies or hurt the MCU, but making them the focal point of an event like Avengers vs. X-Men will. While it might feel like it’s time to throw the kitchen sink at the audience, there’s always room for restraint.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

