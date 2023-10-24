New Bill Burr Comedy Dominates Netflix Top 10

Bill Burr’s new comedy Old Dads is proving to be a hit for Netflix. The new film is currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10 films for the week with more than 23 million hours viewed and 13.3 million views overall. Trailing behind in the number two spot is The Devil on Trial with 11 million hours viewed and 8 million views while Gemini Man comes in third with 14.3 million hours viewed and 7.3 views. Old Dads debuted on Netflix on October 20th.

Old Dads stars three best friends (Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine) who become fathers late in life and find themselves dealing with a world that is very much different than the one they grew up in, putting them at odds with preschool principals, millennial CEOs and, according to the film’s description, “anything created after 1987”. The film also stars Katie Aselton, Jackie Tohn, Reign Edwards, and Rachael Harris. The film was co-written, directed, and produced by Burr. Documentary filmmaker Ben Tischler co-wrote the screenplay with Burr and also produced. Monica Levinson, Bill Block, and Mike Bertolina also served as producers on the film with Miramax, All Things Comedy, and All of Us Productions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m very excited to start shooting Old Dads. This comedy is based on my own and my co-writer, Ben Tishler’s, lives. Miramax has been awesome to work with and I think people are really going to like this movie,” said of the film in a statement last year.

Old Dads is Burr’s directorial debut. Burr is well known for his stand-up comedy career as well as his appearances on numerous television shows, including Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian in which he played Migs Mayfield.

“I went to Mike Binder’s birthday party and Jon [Favreau] was there,” Burr said previously of how he got his Star Wars: The Mandalorian role. “He said, ‘Hey, we’re writing this thing and we kind of have you in mind, you wanna do it?’ And I was like ‘well, I don’t know Jon. I’ve teased Star Wars people a lot.’ And he goes, ‘I know I listen to the podcast; I think it would be funny if you got in on it.’”

Old Dads Is Dominating Netflix But Dividing Critics and Audiences

While Old Dads is doing well on Netflix, the divide between critics and audiences has been pretty wide. The film currently has a 23 percent critics score on the review aggregate site and an 88 percent audience score. Many critics found the film to be largely a variation of Burr’s general comedy routine that had limited success translating into the film’s narrative, but interestingly that’s part of what seems to have won over casual viewers, particularly those who were already fans of Burr’s standup.

Old Dads is now streaming on Netflix.

Have you watched Old Dads? Let us know your thoughts about the film in the comment section.