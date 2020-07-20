Black Widow Promo Art Reveals New Looks at Next Marvel Studios Movie

✖

Cate Shortland's Black Widow might be in the ether at the moment, but that's not stopping Marvel Studios and Disney's consumer products division from promoting the feature. Initially supposed to release in late April, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle has since been delayed to late November and at the current rate, not even that release is a given. As such, various merchandising items have surfaced as apparel companies and the like have rolled out their products on schedule in support of the movie, despite it being delayed.

Luckily for fans of the Marvel spy thriller, the Portuguese-language fan Twitter at @NacaoMarvell has compiled over half a dozen of the designs that feature characters from the movie. As of now, it appears all merchandise is available as t-shirts and other wearable merchandise on the Hot Topic website.

As Shortland herself has confirmed, the movie will see Johansson's Natasha Romanoff "passing the baton" off to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, another character to pick up the Black Widow mantle in the Marvel comics lore.

“[Kevin Feige] realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,” the filmmaker told Empire earlier this year. “And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline.”

The director also added of explanation of why Romanoff was left without a funeral in Avengers: Endgame after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) had a mega send-off.

“In Endgame, the fans were upset that Natasha did not have a funeral. Whereas Scarlett, when I spoke to her about it, said Natasha wouldn’t have wanted a funeral,” Shortland says. “She’s too private, and anyway, people don’t really know who she is. So what we did in this film was allow the ending to be the grief the individuals felt, rather than a big public outpouring. I think that’s a fitting ending for her.”

Black Widow is currently set to hit theaters November 6th.

