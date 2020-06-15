Will Marvel Studios Delay Black Widow Again?

✖

In the coming weeks, theater chains across the country will give it the good old college try as cinemas reopen while more and more states continue to try kickstarting their economies after coronavirus-based shutdowns. Despite the phased reopening of public locations around the world, one thing's been apparent – the spread of COVID-19 is growing once again at an exponential rate. In some states, reported cases are growing faster now than when said states were shutdown. As the caseloads continue to grow, one has to wonder – will Black Widow end up making its November release?

Over the weekend, Warner Brothers adjusted its release slate by pushing back half a dozen movies various amounts of time. In the case of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the movie was only delayed two weeks; in the case of Matrix 4, the movie was delayed nearly an entire year.

As of now, there's been no indication that Disney and Marvel Studios plan to delay any of their movies and Mulan is now the next wide release to open in theaters as it stands sturdy on its July 17th release. With the business week just hours away, that could change at the drop of a hat.

New coronavirus cases have been growing rapidly in major metro areas – New York City, Los Angeles, and the like. Though theaters are slowly implementing their grand reopening plans, it won't take much longer before we're back where we were in March – a time when movies and going to the cinema was the least of anyone's worries.

As of Sunday, a staggering 2.09 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, 115,732 cases of which have resulted in death. Internationally, officials in Beijing were quick to shutter public entertainment venues – including movie theaters and sports stadiums – the same day just three cases were reported after two months of no new cases.

Though some experts have long-suggested the United States would get a second wave of the coronavirus later this year as the weather turned cold once again, Harvard doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said in a new NPR report Sunday that the country has yet to officially make it through the "first wave," per se.

Black Widow is currently set for release on November 6th.

Do you think the MCU movies will go under another round of schedule changes? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.