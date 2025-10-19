New Details On Jabba The Hutt’s Son In Star Wars’ Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Revealed

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to take Din Djarin and his foundling into the galaxy’s most dangerous corners of the galaxy for their first big screen romp. However, the duo will not be alone. Besides speculation that Katee Sackhoff will be reprising her role as fellow Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, a figure tied directly to the notorious criminal underworld, Rotta the Hutt, is confirmed. Recent teaser images and news from the film show Jabba the Hutt’s son, now all grown up and voiced by Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White. The character, who was last seen as a squishy, vulnerable child in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is set to play a surprisingly central role, but the true extent of said role is not yet clear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, White discussed Rotta the Hutt in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, giving fans a tease of what is to come for the son of the Outer Rim’s most notorious crime lord. White’s involvement and his comments about the plot suggest a story that is far more entangled with the galactic underworld than fans anticipated, promising a wild ride alongside the heir to Jabba’s throne.

Will Rotta and Din Djarin Be Enemies or Allies?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Speaking about the role during the interview, White let slip a pivotal detail about the character’s function in the movie, stating that Rotta and Din Djarin will be “running around together” for a significant portion of the film. White’s choice of wording clears up any expectation of Rotta being a simple cameo or a background character on a far-off planet. Instead, it strongly implies an action-packed, high-stakes scenario where the Mandalorian and Grogu are either forced into an unlikely team-up with the Hutt heir or are pursuing him across the galaxy.

This revelation hints that Rotta is not the stationary, sluggish figure his father was. White’s comments, coupled with brief glimpses in the film’s teaser showing Rotta looking noticeably more muscular than Jabba in a gladiator-like coliseum, suggest an active character. White also stated that Rotta “can run quickly,” which immediately sets him apart from the Hutts fans are used to and makes the inevitable clash between Rotta and Din Djarin all the more interesting and mysterious.

Rotta’s reappearance as an influential part of the film signals a dramatic return to the galaxy’s criminal cartels. While a majority of the content set in the New Republic era focuses on Imperial remnants, The Mandalorian & Grogu appears poised to tackle the power vacuum left by the fall of the Empire—a theme that George Lucas himself intended to explore in his original plans for the sequel trilogy.

Rotta, inheriting the crime syndicate’s resources and rivalries, would instantly become a major player. If he and Mando are working together, it’s possible that they may be targeted by the same enemies—perhaps even Rotta’s relatives, the Hutt twins from The Book of Boba Fett, who are also rumored to be involved. This pairing of the stoic bounty hunter, mischievous foundling, and the young Hutt heir promises a high-stakes, morally gray adventure, proving that in the post-Empire era, the galaxy is still very much run by the criminals in the shadows.