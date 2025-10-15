Mandalorian & Grogu Star Breaks Silence On Voicing Key Legacy Character

One of the more notable images from the recently released The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer is a shot of a muscular Hutt celebrating a victory in some sort of gladiator ring. Some fans might not have realized that character is a deep cut from Star Wars lore: Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba. Rotta first appeared as a baby in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano embarked on a rescue mission to save him. Nearly 20 years later, Rotta returns to the big screen, this time as a fully grown adult. Late last year, it was reported that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White would provide the voice of Rotta, and now the actor has finally addressed his Star Wars role.

Speaking with Good Morning America, White explained how he got involved with The Mandalorian & Grogu. “You know, it’s funny, I met Jon Favreau, who directed the film and the series prior, and I’ve been such a huge fan of Jon’s for a very long time, and so we talked about movies and I asked about Swingers. And he said, ‘Would you like to come in and maybe talk to me about doing a voiceover for Star Wars?’” White said. “[I said] ‘I love Star Wars, I’d be so happy to,’ and then, in the moment, almost, I discovered the weight of the character I was voicing.”

What Is Rotta the Hutt’s Role in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

With the exception of the plot synopsis released in conjunction with the trailer, The Mandalorian & Grogu story details are largely being kept under wraps. The preview didn’t shed much light on the film’s actual narrative, instead opting for an approach that more favored vibes and tone than plot threads. Still, the rumor mill could have some clues on how Rotta fits in. It’s been speculated that bounty hunter Embo (another character from The Clone Wars) is a villain in The Mandalorian & Grogu, and he’s holding Rotta hostage. Din Djarin and Grogu’s mission in the movie is to save Rotta from his current situation.

It appears that Djarin and Grogu get their assignment from New Republic officer Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver), implying that the New Republic has a vested interest in seeing the Hutt rescued. The reasons why are currently unclear, but Hutts resembling The Twins from The Book of Boba Fett (revealed to be Jabba’s cousins) appear on the Mandalorian & Grogu poster. The New Republic could be looking to curry favor with the Hutt criminal empire as they establish their foothold in the galaxy, and the higher ups decide reuniting Rotta with his family is the best way to go about doing that. Perhaps Imperial warlords have taken Rotta captive and are forcing him to compete in gladiator games.

White mentioning “the weight of the character” in his comments is fascinating. Rotta’s connection to Jabba makes him a prominent figure, but he could also have a significant role in the film. White might have been anticipating a small part or a cameo, only to discover his character is the crux of the film’s entire narrative. In his interview, White mentioned that he’s been brought in for multiple recording sessions (including one before The Mandalorian & Grogu started production) and he expects he’ll have more work to do prior to the film’s premiere. That could mean White has numerous lines to get through; if it was just a quick voiceover cameo, it’s unlikely the process would be this involved.

Lucasfilm will surely spend the first handful of months in 2026 putting together a sizable marketing campaign for The Mandalorian & Grogu. If Rotta is as key to the film’s story as everything suggests, the Hutt will probably be featured in future promotional materials that will hopefully shed light on how the character fits in. Star Wars has been away from theaters for so long that the studio needs to go all-out and make The Mandalorian & Grogu seem like a must-see theatrical experience. Nobody’s saying Lucasfilm needs to reveal the whole story in the next trailer, but shedding some light on the premise could go a long way in selling people on the movie.

