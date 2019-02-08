Lionsgate Teases New ‘John Wick 3’ Trailer

Before we know it, the third entry in John Wick franchise will be in theaters in its full ass-kicking glory. The marketing team at Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment have begun implementing their outreach plan, including the introduction of a text club that gets the first heads up on all things John Wick: Chapter 3.

Earlier this afternoon, members the text club received a message that seemingly confirmed another teaser would be on the way come next week.

“Your previous head start was only the beginning,” the text read. “More updates coming next week.”

It’s been nearly a month since the text service was last used. Last sending a text out on January 17th, members of the text club were treated to the trailer an hour early before it was released publicly, explaining the heads up Lionsgate put in the text today.

Prior to that, the marketing team sent out a new still from the movie, featuring John Wick (Keanu Reeves) himself apparently looking at a picture of himself and his late wife.

Late last year, director Chad Stahelski admitted he’d be willing to do as many John Wick movies as possible so long as movie audiences kept support the franchise. The filmmaker said he and Reeves have no shortage of ideas.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum screeches into theaters on May 17th.

