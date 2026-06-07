Henry Cavill Finally has His James Bond Replacement After 007 Snub

Henry Cavill was one of the big names up for the James Bond franchise, but it looks like he doesn’t fit what the Bond producers want for the franchise. Cavill’s age (43) is what is likely holding him back from serious consideration for 007. However, while the former Superman and Witcher actor might not get to play the famed British super spy, he is getting another chance with a replacement for that iconic role. Cavill already proved in the remake of The Man From UNCLE that he can deliver the goods needed for James Bond in the movies, and now McG has given him the chance to deliver it once again.

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According to TheWrap, Cavill has joined the cast of the still-unnamed spy action-comedy by McG for Netflix. In the movie, Cavill and Kevin Hart play rival spies who end up forced to become partners when their double lives collide.

What to Expect from Henry Cavill’s New Spy Movie

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Henry Cavill has proven he has what it takes to play a super spy like James Bond. In 2015, he starred in the Guy Ritchie remake of The Man from UNCLE, which was based on a 1964 television series of the same name. In that film, Cavill played Napoleon Solo, an American spy who worked side-by-side with a Russian spy (Armie Hammer in the movie) for an international espionage organization during the Cold War. He then showed an even more serious side in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, where he played a CIA agent named August Walker, who ended up as the villain of the movie.

In both cases, Cavill played American secret agents. However, despite the fact that he is a British actor, he hasn’t gotten the chance to play someone like James Bond. He did get to play a super spy in the movie Argylle and a real-life spy in Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. However, with the new movie, it looks like this will lean toward the side of comedy rather than action or super spy tropes. Based on a short story by Sean Lewis, Cavill and Hart play two rival spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class, and whose wives become best friends. They are then forced into a partnership in “hilarious and dangerous ways.”

Adam Nee, Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper are writing the script, while McG will direct the movie. Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Ryan Reynolds are all on board as producers. Before he gets a chance to take on the new spy role, Cavill is set to appear with Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 3, where he reprises his role as Sherlock Holmes. He also has the Highlander reboot coming for Amazon MGM and is attached to Voltron.

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