New Masters of the Universe Footage Reveals Best Look at a Beloved Franchise Staple 

Since Mattel first introduced the world to Prince Adam and the mythical realm of Eternia in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has endured as one of the decade’s defining touchstones. The original toy line quickly gave rise to He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the Filmation animated series that ran for 130 episodes between 1983 and 1985. A 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren followed, and while that adaptation developed a cult following over time, it failed to capture the cosmic spectacle that made the source material so beloved. Now, nearly four decades later, Amazon MGM Studios is bringing Eternia back to theaters in a major way with director Travis Knight’s big-budget adaptation that promises to honor everything that made the franchise iconic, from its bizarre mythology to its wonderfully strange cast of heroes and villains.

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The latest clip of Masters of the Universe, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, revolves around a fan-favorite piece of He-Man lore. As Skeletor’s (Jared Leto) forces descend upon a ship carrying Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) and his allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) tells the hero to go to the hangar. There, He-Man finds the Sky Sled. While Adam initially struggles to control the Sky Sled, the clip ends with him launching from the ship and ready to meet Skeletor’s minions. The Sky Sled originated in the very first wave of Masters of the Universe toys released in 1982 as the detachable front section of the larger Battle Ram vehicle. Its presence in the animated series cemented it as a recurring symbol of the Heroic Warriors’ resourcefulness, and its translation into the 2026 film confirms that Knight’s production is drawing directly from the franchise’s classic iconography.

The Sky Sled Is Not the Only Cartoon-Accurate Element in Masters of the Universe

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

While it’s nice to see the Sky Sled make its way into the new movie, Masters of the Universe’s dedication to toy accuracy also passes through the villain roster. Where the 1987 Dolph Lundgren adaptation famously cut Trap Jaw from the script, replacing him with the original character Karg due to budget and design constraints, the 2026 production brings him back. Sam C. Wilson portrays the cyborg weapons expert in Masters of the Universe, with a visual design that maintains the mechanical jaw and bionic arm of the original action figure. IN addition, Tri-Klops (Kojo Attah) retains his rotating visor of three distinct eyes, and the inclusion of Goat Man (Hafthor Bjornsson) represents an even deeper dive into franchise history, as the ram-headed bruiser is among the more obscure figures from the original toy line’s later waves. Jared Leto’s portrayal of Skeletor keeps the character’s campy, self-aware menace that propelled him to a pop culture icon, even for people who never cared about He-Man.

The hero side of the ledger reflects the same depth. Ram-Man (Jon Xue Zhang), the spring-loaded battering ram warrior who was a fixture of the Filmation series, appears alongside Fisto (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), a character who did not receive a major live-action moment until now despite fan affection. Furthermore, the Sorceress (Morena Baccarin) has been confirmed to transform into her falcon form, Zoar. Even smaller visual choices, such as Adam appearing in a pink shirt during his time in exile on Earth, are deliberate references to the pastel-toned tunic the character wore throughout the Filmation series. Finally, the transformation of Prince Adam into He-Man keeps all the beats of the cartoon, including the iconic “I HAVE THE POWER!” war cry and even the spirit of Greyskull making a brief appearance.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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